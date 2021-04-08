Life’s Worth Living Walk to Wendover returns after pandemic cancellation

The longest suicide prevention walk in the nation will kick off later this month in Tooele County in memory of those lost to suicide and for those who struggle with suicidal thoughts.

The Walk to Wendover was born out of a “crazy idea,” according to the father of the foundation that created the walk.

In 2016, Jon Gossett, founder of the Life’s Worth Living Foundation, held an event for the foundation and was hoping that members of the media would show up.

However, the media was a no show for the event.

“I was bummed that the media didn’t come out,” said Gossett. “So, I told my wife that I was going to walk to Wendover to gain the attention of the media. My wife said it was crazy but we did it. That year we did it with twenty people from the foundation and of course the media showed up for it. I honestly didn’t think it was something that we would repeat but it has become our most popular event.”

Now, each year over 100 people show up for the walk with half tham of living outside of the county.

“It’s been a great thing to let all of these people see our county,” said Gossett.

Last year, because of the pandemic, the walk was cancelled, but this year, although the walk will be smaller, the walkers are ready, according to Gossett.

“We felt it was important to get the walk going this year, because everyone has been isolated for the last year,” Gossett said. “Everyone has been locked up at home and it has been having an affect on mental health. This year may be smaller in scale but it was too important not to do it.”

On April 23, the walkers will meet at the Tooele City Hall before sunrise and begin walking to the middle of the West Desert, halfway to Wendover, Nevada escorted by Sheriff support vehicles and tour busses.

At the end of the day on April 23, the walkers will board the bus and return to Tooele City Hall to go home for the night.

The next morning the walkers will again arrive at the city hall, board the bus and return to where they left off in the middle of the West Desert.

When the walkers arrive back in the West Desert where they left off, they will begin walking and will arrive in Wendover, Nevada that evening.

According to Gossett, individuals who participate in the walk only walk what they are able to.

The rest of the time they will ride the bus.

When the walkers arrive in Wendover, Nevada they will have a big party to celebrate their success, spend the night at a hotel, and board the bus the next morning back to the city hall.

This year, according to Gossett, the walkers will be taking extra precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19 during their walk.

Prior to their walks, all of the individuals who plan to walk have to raise $500.

The foundation uses the money they raise for the expense of the walk including hotel rooms, tour busses, and merchandise they provide the walkers with. Funds raised by the walk pay for events that the foundation puts on throughout the year and funeral expenses for qualified individuals.

“We are all volunteers and this money helps us get through the year,” said Gossett.

On April 17, the foundation will host their annual walk-a-thon at Stansbury High School.

Individuals who can’t participate in the Walk to Wendover will meet at Stansbury High School on April 17 and walk 10 miles for suicide awareness.

Each of the individuals who participate in the walk-a-thon can try to raise money for their walk but they don’t have to, according to Gossett.

The Life’s Worth Living Foundation shares money earned from the walk-a-thon with high school’s hope squads in the county.

There is still time to sign up for the walk-a-thon.

Interested individuals can visit Eventbrite.com and search “Life’s Worth Living Foundation” or “Walk to Wendover” to find the walk-a-thon.