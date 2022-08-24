Lighthouse Adult Care Services cuts ribbon and opens new center in Tooele

Lighthouse Adult Care Services marked their grand opening at their Tooele Care Center on Monday, Aug. 22, at noon.

The Lighthouse Tooele adult care facility is located at 30 W. 100 South in Tooele, inside the L&S Event Venue.

The first facility of its kind in Tooele County, Lighthouse Adult Care Services, is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides licensed daytime care for adults 50 and older who need supervised care.

LACS provides caregivers an affordable solution to keeping their loved one in a home-like environment while providing them with peace-of-mind knowing their loved one will be well cared for in a safe and engaging environment while they are away.

“We will be caring for a lot of people who have different dementias, like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and traumatic brain injuries,” said Sandy Price, founder and executive director. “We will also care for others who need some extra socializing or have autism.”

The Center is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The center has professionally trained staff that provide a variety of daily activities that focus on the cognitive, emotional, physical, social and spiritual needs of the clients. Activities are tailored to clients’ abilities, helping them maintain their dignity and sense of self-worth.

The Center serves a nutritious lunch and morning and afternoon snacks are also served.

Lighthouse’s vision is to enhance the client experience by providing an engaging schedule of daily activities combined with visits to local attractions and places of interest as well as intergenerational activities.

The daily fee for the program is a sliding-fee scale based on the client’s income. Door to door transportation is also available for an additional fee.

Price wanted to open an adult care facility after she spent time taking care of her mother with Alzheimer’s-dementia.

Although Price loved her mother and enjoyed caring for her, her health began to deteriorate, because of the stress associated with being a caregiver.

“Taking care of my mom affected my health adversely, to the point where I was at the doctor’s office,” Price explained. “The doctor recommended that I take my mom to an adult day care and I had never heard of that before…There wasn’t one in the Tooele Valley but there was one in Salt Lake. I was so desperate, so I drove to Salt Lake with my mom…”

Price noticed that when her mother returned from the care facility, she was happier and more engaged with the world around her. Shealso noticed that she, herself, felt happier after having a break from taking care of her mother and she was able to attend her own doctor’s appointments, and go shopping.

However, the drive to Salt Lake to drop off her mother for a few hours was too long and that’s when the idea for an adult care facility in Tooele came about.

“I knew we needed this out here so badly, because actually one in nine people over the age of 65 have dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease,” Price explained. “This is something that we need to be able to address and support in our community. When people make it to the age of 83, one in three people will have Alzheimer’s disease. There is a huge need for this.”

In Tooele there are 6,500 individuals aged 65 and older. This means around 650 individuals in the county have some sort of dementia and need supervised care, Price explained.

The center is also beneficial, because caregivers are often forgotten.

“Caregivers give so much and oftentimes their health fails,” Price explained. “Caregivers who care for people with dementia and Alzheimer’s are more likely to experience their own health decline, depression, isolation, or anything else, than any other type of caregivers. Like, if you cared for someone who was perfectly healthy mentally, like maybe an aging loved one, your health isn’t going to be affected as much as if you were caring for someone who has dementia.”

People that want more information on Lighthouse Adult Care Services may call 435-249-5632 or visit the center in the LaRae & Shirley’s Building at 30 W. 100 South in Tooele City.

“We believe that no caregiver in Tooele County should have to choose between taking care of their adult loved one and meeting other important needs,” she said.