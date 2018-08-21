Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
August 21, 2018
Lightning triggers fire on Stockton Bar

A fire burned over 4 acres of land on the Stockton Bar Friday evening, but was quickly brought under control by firefighters. 

The fire was sparked by a lightning strike, according to Stockton Fire Chief Justin Huffman, and was reported shortly after 8 p.m. 

Stockton Fire Department brought multiple brush trucks and an engine for structure protection, according to Huffman. Tooele Army Depot, Rush Valley and Tooele City fire departments also responded to the fire, as well as Tooele County Fire Warden and a crew from the federal Bureau of Land Management. 

When the fire started, there were high wind conditions that pushed the fire toward homes in the Rawhide subdivision, Huffman said. A brief, heavy rain storm rolled in shortly after the fire began, which helped firefighters knock down the fire, he said.

Mop up operations on the fire took an additional two hours and the fire was watched overnight by Walton and the BLM crew. The fire was declared as totally controlled in the morning.

 

