Lillian M. Herrera, age 80, passed away peacefully reuniting with her honey in heaven Saturday, July 25, 2020. Lillian was born Nov. 22, 1939, in Taos, New Mexico, to Floyd Pacheco and Damiana Garcia Pacheco. Lillian married the love of her life Herman O. Herrera Sr. on April 7, 1956. The couple settled in Tooele, Utah, in the early 1960s where they raised three children.

Lillian was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Lillian is survived by her children Benita Herrera Pacheco (Shawn), Mark Herrera (Robin), Herman Herrera Jr. (Veronica); her 12 grandchildren Jessica Pacheco King, Crystal Pacheco, Felipe Pacheco, Denise Valdez, Mandy Phillips, Marky Herrera, Brock Herrera, Jaden Smith, Lauren Smith, Tiffany Herrera Kurek, Cherise Herrera, Aleesha Dent; 21 great-grandchildren; brothers Manual Garcia, Leroy Pacheco; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Lillian always had a special bond with her grandson Ryan who she influenced daily and was her pride and joy.

Lillian was known for her feisty, yet good sense of humor. She loved attention and was the life of the party. Lillian loved holidays and family get togethers, and any chance to spend time with her family and friends was important to her. She would spend hours cooking and preparing for her company. She enjoyed her free time gambling and playing at the casinos. Lillian was a devoted Catholic and a member of St. Marguerite Parish. She will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Special thanks to Jessica Pacheco King and Josie Oldroyd who devoted much of their time assisting and being there for Lillian during her time in need.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. at the Tooele City Cemetery followed by a luncheon at the Moose Lodge.