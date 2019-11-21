Lillian Naomi Spiker, daughter of W. Silas and Vertie Martin, was born July 28, 1924, in Nortonville, Kentucky. She passed into heaven Nov. 20, 2019, at her home in Tooele, Utah, surrounded by family. Lil attended schools in and near Nortonville, Kentucky, graduating from Nortonville High School in the class of 1943. She started work, as many young women did at that time, in a factory making parachutes for the WWII war effort.

On July 24, 1944, she was united in wedlock to Boyd D. Spiker. They lived in several states and Washington D.C. before settling in Tooele, Utah. Lillian worked at various jobs and retired from Litton Industries in Salt Lake City, Utah. In retirement the Spikers traveled extensively from coast-to-coast and enjoyed several motor homes for traveling and camping. They were also actively involved in Tooele Senior Citizens with participation in may dances, dinners, and events held there over more than twenty years.

Lil loved family and spent happy times with her four children, their spouses, her 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She loved to fix huge meals and fill her house to overflowing. Often it was hard to walk through some of the large rooms in the house because the floors were covered with sleeping grandchildren. Every one of the grandkids loved Grandma and she loved them right back.

Lil was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, William Martin, Col. Sidney Martin; sister, Peggy Gladdish; and grandson, Andrew Spiker.

She is survived by her husband, Boyd D. Spiker of Tooele, Utah; daughter, Chere Lynne Spiker of Murray, Utah; sons, Boyd D. Spiker Jr. (Judi) of Tooele, Stephen R. Spiker (Dee) of Carlsbad, California, William L. Spiker (Lynette) of Mesquite, Nevada; ten grandchildren, Shauna Spiker Muller (Charlie) of Madison, Alabama, Brian Spiker (Monica) of Vista, California, Darci Spiker (John Backschies) Calabasas, California, Amy Treadway of Murray, David Garreaud of Salt Lake City, Utah, Tonya Garreaud of Portland, Oregon, Megan Parrinello (Chris) of Hileah, Florida, Kelly Spiker (Roozie) Anaheim Hills, California, Katie Fox (John), Temecula, California, Dr. Ryan Spiker (Elizabeth) of Salt Lake City; 10 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Her legacy is her family and she was proud of it.

Funeral arrangements are through Tate Mortuary, 110 S. Main St., Tooele, Utah. There will be a viewing Saturday, Nov. 23, at 11 a.m., service at noon. Interment will follow at Tooele City. All who wish to attend are welcome.