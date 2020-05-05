Limited re-opening for Utah Motorsports Campus

Kart Center to reopen, track rentals resume ♦

Utah Motorsports Campus will began a limited re-opening on May 1.

Following extensive consultation with state and county officials and the Tooele County Health Department, UMS submitted a detailed health and sanitation protocol plan to county officials. That plan, along with an executive order from the governor that moved Utah to a moderate risk recovery status, allowed UMC to re-open its Kart Center and resume track rentals on a limited basis as of May 1.

“We’re happy to be able to re-open on a limited basis,” said Dixon Hunt, UMC Senior Vice President. “It’s not as open as we’d like to be, but it’s a solid step in the right direction. It’s a fine line between getting Utah businesses re-opened and keeping everyone safe, and we’re committed to do whatever we can to work with county and state officials to get back to normality as soon as practicable.”

Per the state and county requirements, UMC will be limited to gatherings of no more than 20 people. Face masks, gloves and social distancing will be encouraged for all guests.

At the Kart Center, guests will be able to download the activity box app to their phone and book their karting sessions in advance. Should there be any glitches with the app, UMC will have touchless check-in available onsite.

The Kart Center has obtained new, state-of-the-art SaniBoXX Ride Safe Decontamination Units to keep rental helmets sanitized after each use. Anyone with questions or concerns about karting or check-in procedures can call the Kart Center at 435-277-8575.

Regarding track rentals, UMC will be rent the track to various groups for testing and racing, but no spectators will be allowed and each renting group will be responsible for enforcing social distancing rules among their group.

Renting groups will be responsible for promulgating and promoting their own event dates.

As conditions improve and restrictions decrease, UMC will announce revisions to the re-opening plan, the return of other UMC driving events and our remaining schedule for the 2020 season.

For those who wish to view it, UMC’s detailed health and sanitation protocol plan that was submitted to Tooele County is posted on the track’s website.

For event or ticket information, or for questions regarding UMC, call 435-277-8000 or visit the track’s website at www.UtahMotorsportsCampus.com.