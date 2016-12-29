Linares repeats with new partner Jackson

Beating the same opponent three times in the same season is generally considered one of the toughest feats in sports.

To do it four times? That’s rarefied air, especially with a state championship on the line.

Grantsville’s Maci Jackson and Marissa Linares weren’t fazed by the odds or their opponents this year, beating Park City’s Caleigh Lydon and Marissa Zanetti 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 to win the Class 3A championship at No. 2 doubles.

“We got a little down on energy in the second set, but we knew if we came out playing like we’ve played all year and how we’ve been practicing, we could do it,” said Linares, a junior who teamed with Becca Toone to win the state championship last season. “Maci’s been a phenomenal partner and I’ve enjoyed playing this season with her.”

Jackson, a sophomore in her first season of varsity tennis, certainly didn’t seem to let the moment get the best of her. During one particularly long rally, she had to play several shots in quick succession at the net, eventually winning the point. That resiliency paid off after the Cowboys looked a bit lethargic in losing the second set to the Miners, setting up the decisive third set.

“I knew if I kept my energy up, I could do better in the third set,” Jackson said.

Cowboys coach Stephen Thurgood wasn’t quite sure what he had when he paired Linares and Jackson at the beginning of the season and was thrilled to see the final result.

“It means a lot,” Thurgood said. “We didn’t know who [we were] going to have playing doubles at the beginning of the year and finally settled on them, and they did really, really good. Maci came a long way. She wasn’t even on varsity and was down on JV quite a ways and made tremendous improvements. She’s unorthodox sometimes, but she gets the ball in and wins the points.”

Grantsville finished fourth in the team standings behind Park City, Ridgeline and Desert Hills.

“This year, we excelled,” Thurgood said. “They did really well. I’m happy with them. They did a great job.”