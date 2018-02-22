Lincoln J. Powers, age 19, passed away on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, in Salt Lake City, Utah, from injuries sustained in a tragic car accident.

Lincoln was born Dec. 14, 1998, in Salt Lake City, to parents Jason and Tameisa Powers. He graduated from Tooele High School in 2017, where he excelled in football, basketball, baseball, soccer and track.

Lincoln was always on the move, from the time he took his first steps when just 7 ½ months old. He lit up every room he came into with his bright smile and warm, welcoming, commanding presence. Lincoln had a way of lifting others; people were naturally drawn to him. His kind and open nature led all who met him to immediately feel he was their best friend. For all that, he was at his loving best when with his family, and was a sweet and generous brother and son. Lincoln was also a person of faith, and he did all he could to share his faith in the Lord to bless the lives of others. He was a joy-filled, happy, cheerful young man, who will be missed by everyone who knew him.

Lincoln is survived by his parents, Jason and Alison (stepmother) and Tameisa Powers; his brother, Trae (Bryndi); sisters, Kennedy and Jocelyn; and grandmother, Janice Powers. His grandfather, Jerry Powers, and grandmother, Tammy Tripplett, preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. at the Whitaker Ward, 752 N. 520 East in Tooele. The family will receive friends on Friday, Feb. 23 from 6-8 p.m. at Tate Mortuary, 110 S. Main, Tooele, and briefly from 9-9:45 a.m. on Saturday at the Whitaker Ward.

Interment will be at Valley View Memorial Park, 4335 W. 4100 South, West Valley City, on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 1:30 p.m.