Linda Miller Arbon, age 81, of Millcreek, Utah, passed away Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, of complications following a heroic effort to recover from an aortic aneurysm. Her family was by her side through this challenge as well as others she has faced over the past few years.

She was born to William Fay Miller and Geneve Bennion on April 3, 1940, in Murray, Utah. The youngest of four siblings, she always seemed to get away with things that her siblings didn’t. Her elder sisters Annette and Faye, and brother Bob, might even say she was spoiled. She loved her mom and dad deeply. She lost her father when she was still in high school, but always called him daddy whenever she spoke about him. She, alongside her siblings, cared for her mother Gene for many years.

Linda graduated from Grantsville High School where she participated in many activities such as cheerleading, traveling assemblies, yearbook editor, chairing social events and lots of good-natured antics. For a brief time she also attended Utah State University. Growing up in Grantsville, with its small-town atmosphere and close-knit families, became a part of the fabric of her life and expectations for her future family. Family was first and foremost in Linda’s life.

She married John Wesley Arbon on Nov. 20, 1959, and was later sealed to Wes and her three children Todd, Lisa, and Mark on Aug. 19, 1981, in the Salt Lake Temple. Together, Linda and Wes lived and raised their children in the same Best Avenue neighborhood that they moved into when they were first married. For 61 years she lived alongside the greatest friends and neighbors one could hope for. Being around the same age, they raised their families together and shared many choice experiences. It was an idyllic environment for the raising of children. The Millstream Ward was truly a part of her own family circle.

Linda and Wes were constant supporters of their children, grandchildren, and friends. Traveling frequently to games, recitals, and performances. Linda was unafraid of a planner packed with opportunities to support others and be around loved ones. Diet Coke in hand, nails painted a familiar shade of mauve, and hair a perfect red, she never looked less than her best at any event.

Her natural wisdom and wit were talents she used to guide and influence those around her. Linda was highly active and influential in the lives of her children and grandchildren. In her church callings she was extremely effective in her service toward others. She was 100% invested in the lives of the people around her. Hard work and tenacity were hallmarks of her life and she expected the same from those around her. Her home was immaculate, and everything was in its place. She had tireless energy and was able to accomplish more in one day than most could in a week. This may have been a necessary trait as she supported the amount of time her husband and sons worked at the ranch along with the many activities all her children participated in. She and Wes taught their children the value of hard work, no limitations on personal goals, and the pursuit of excellence in whatever they did.

She helped to support her children in college by working at Granite School District. She was the administrative assistant to the director over community education. She was adored by those who would interact with her in the office. She was always prepared with her organization, quick wit, and a bottle of 409. This position allowed her to keep tabs on the latest happenings inside and outside of school.

The unfailing support she gave endlessly and happily to her children and grandchildren left no doubt of her eternal love for each and every one of them. Though she may have joined her husband, sister and parents in a more perfect afterlife, every person she has loved on this earth will keep her with them. Her love will leave its everlasting imprint until we get to see her again.

Linda is survived by her son Todd Jay (Tami); daughter Lisa (Lyle) Tagge; son Wesley Mark; grandchildren Kylie, Jake, Kade, and Brock Arbon; Samantha, Savannah, and Spencer Tagge; Kate and Wesley Arbon; and siblings Annette Miller Anderson and Bob Miller.

The viewing will be held Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Millstream Ward, 3400 S. 1100 East, Salt Lake City, Utah. A Viewing will also be held Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with services following at 12 p.m., at the same location. Interment: Grantsville City Cemetery. For more information, please refer to DaltonHoopes.com. Funeral will be streamed at: zoom.us/j/93648562208.