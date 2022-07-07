Lisa Kaye Putnik Farley Parker, our daughter, mother, partner, sister, and friend passed June 21, 2022. Lisa was preceded in death by her father George and her grandparents. Those who are left on this earth without her is the love of her life Troy; sons Hayden (Marcy), Jordan (Liz); sister GeriLyn (Jerry); brother David (Pepsy); and mother Sharyn.

Lisa is a bright light to so many who have said they wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for Lisa’s kind words and support. Her love for animals led her to rescue dogs from all across the country. The world doesn’t know what it lost, but those who love Lisa sure do. We lost the most caring, stubborn, loving, giving, compassionate soul around.

Please join us Thursday, July 7, from 6 to 8 p.m., to celebrate Lisa at a gathering in her honor at St. Marguerite Catholic Church, 15 S. 7th St., Tooele. If you have any questions, call Geri 435-830-1838. In lieu of flowers donations can be made at https://gofund.me/b714e408