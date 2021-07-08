List of truck routes grows

County Council adds more roads to proposed truck route ordinance ♦

The Tooele County Council expanded the number of roads that large trucks could travel on under a proposed truck route ordinance as they continued to discuss the ordinance during their work session on Tuesday night.

The County Council took their first look at a proposed truck route ordinance at their June 22 meeting.

According to the ordinance it would be unlawful to operate a truck on a road that is not designated as a truck route, except under conditions described in the ordinance.

Roads that were designated as truck routes in the first draft of the ordinance were: Aragonite Road; Burmester Road, from I-80 to Vegas Street; Ellerbeck Road, from Lime Plant to Grantsville City Line; Gold Hill Road, from Ibapah Road to Pony Express Road; Grayback Hills Drive; Ibapah Road, from Gold Hills Road to Nevada state line; Mormon Trail, from South Mountain Road to Grantsville City line; Puddle Valley Road; Rowley Road; South Mountain Road and Stansbury Island Road.

At the request of Jed Bell, Tooele County Roads Department director, a revised draft of the ordinance added the following roads the list of designated truck routes: Bates Canyon Road, from state Route 36 to the railhead; Bauer Road; Erda Road from Fassio Egg Farm to Sheep Lane; Faust Road from Dunbar Road to SR-36; Mercur Canyon Road; Pole Canyon Road, including, upon dedication by the state, the portion of current state Route 138 that the state intends to dedicate to the county; Sheep Lane from SR-138 to Grantsville; Silver Avenue from southside Gravel Pit to Mormon Trail Road; and the portion of SR-138 that will be dedicated to the county, effective upon dedication.

Bell also asked that Clive Road and the Clive Complex Road be added to the list of designated truck routes during the meeting on Tuesday night.

The truck route ordinance defines a “truck” as any self-propelled vehicle designed or used for the transportation of property, whether laden or unladen, or designed or used primarily for drawing other vehicles and not constructed to carry a load other than a part of the weight of the vehicle and load that is drawn.

According the proposed code, “truck” does not include a vehicle that is exempt from taxation, a recreational vehicle, a vehicle that is engaged in the collection and/or hauling of residential and commercial solid waste, a vehicle that is engaged in agriculture or animal husbandry, or a vehicle with a gross vehicle weight less than 20,000 pounds.

Violation of the ordinance would be a class C misdemeanor and the owner or operator of any truck that violates the ordinance may be civilly liable for damages caused by the violation, according to the language in the proposed ordinance.

The county manager would be able to identify additional truck routes for temporary use when conditions crucial the use of a designated truck route.

A truck may be operated on a non-designated road when it is necessary to arrive at a business related destination not situated along a designated truck route, provided the route taken is the shortest available route from the nearest designated truck route to the destination.

The truck route ordinance, if passed, would only be applicable to roads in unincorporated Tooele County.

The truck route ordinance has now been reviewed during two work session meetings, it may be advanced for further discussion and consideration at a County Council business meeting.