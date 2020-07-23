Little Free Library in a box

Neighbor sharing books with neighbors ♦

Kathy Witt, a local preschool teacher, has joined the Little Free Library program, a neighborhood book exchange which allows individuals to take or leave a book in a box with the little free library logo on it.

The Little Free Library program was started in 2009 by Todd H. Bol, who lives in Wisconsin.

Bol started the non-profit program in honor of his mom and to share books with the community, according to Witt.

Currently, there are 75,000 Little Free Libraries around the world in 85 countries.

The Little Free Library program has been honored by the Library of Congress, the National Book Foundation, and the American Library Association.

Reader’s Digest has named the program one of the “50 surprising things that we’ve learned about America,” according to Witt.

Witt had the idea to start her own library when she was scrolling through Facebook.

“When Covid-19 hit in March, my preschool closed,” she said. “So, I wanted to get books out into the community and I saw someone on Facebook post the little library website and I wanted to share it with the community.”

In Witt’s library she has mostly children’s books, along with some chapter books for teenagers, and a few books for adults.

Anyone can take a book out of the box or drop off new books in the box.

Witt’s husband built the box and Witt decorated it.

In order for Witt to keep things interesting, she rotates the books in the box.

“Someone dropped off some National Geographic Magazines and a few cookbooks,” she said. “There are a lot of fun ones for kids too.”

There are currently six Little Free Libraries around the local area, according to Witt.

Individuals can go to littlefreelibrary.org under “map” to see the locations in Tooele County.

“I’ve told my family and friends about it and they said I’ve seen one here and there,” Witt said. “It’s fun to see where they are at.”

Anyone can sign up to have their own little library on Little Free Library’s website.

According to Witt, there is a $40 one-time fee to sign up.

The owners of the website send people who have signed up a chapter number that they display on the front of their box.

Individuals who want to have their own box can buy a premade kit, build one themselves — like Witt did — or buy a kit that they can put together.

“Our Little Free Library book exchange does not just belong to my family and I, it belongs to our whole community to use and enjoy,” said Witt.

Witt’s Little Free Library is located at 965 S. 1050 West in Tooele City.