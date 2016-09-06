Live Fit Coalition to sponsor programs to get students active

This school year, Tooele County’s Live Fit Coalition will once again sponsor programs to get students active.

Live Fit has awarded grants to six local schools whose principals expressed interest in participating in different health initiatives. The schools are: Rose Springs, Copper Canyon, Northlake and Middle Canyon elementary schools, St. Marguerite Catholic School and Grantsville High School, said Live Fit Coalition chairwoman Malaena Toohey.

Before Toohey determined how much grant money to offer, each school agreed to participate in a staff training by the health department, have the student council promote health with students, update their Safe Routes to Schools map and promote it, develop a healthy snacks policy for students and promote healthier classroom parties. Elementary schools also agreed to promote brain breaks or daily walks during the school day, she said.

Each school also chose to implement one or two additional initiatives ranging from promoting indoor exercise on bad weather days and creating a physical activity club or intramural program. Each school was given a list of health initiatives, Toohey said.

Live Fit also offered to lend several newly purchased stencils, which form a nature-themed activity course for kids, to any elementary school that would like to paint the course on its playground.

“We had the idea if the blacktop is painted all colorfully, maybe [for] the kids that don’t get out and run around [during recess] this might entertain them,” Toohey said. “You know, the kids that go out and just sit under a tree. … Quite a few schools have wanted to do that.”

Schools received between $250 and $1,700 each to implement the new programs, depending on the number of initiatives they selected, she added.

“Based on what they selected, I decided how much they might need, then I signed it and principal signed it,” Toohey said.

The ideas for each initiative came from Toohey’s job description as a public health educator for Tooele County as well as the Comprehensive School Physical Activity Program published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, she said.

“I’m just kind of empowering them [the schools] at the beginning of the year and letting them oversee that these things are happening,” Toohey said. “Every quarter, they [will] send me an email, a little report letting me know how they’re doing.”

Toohey selected the participating elementary schools based on which principals filled out an evaluation survey Live Fit distributed at the end of last school year. Grantsville High School was also chosen because its principal reached out to Live Fit for help, she said.

In addition to helping schools launch health initiatives for students, Live Fit volunteers are also planning to continue the "Wellness in the Classroom" program, which rewards elementary school teachers who promote wellness in their classrooms.

At the end of each school quarter, teachers can submit a paragraph on livefittc.org explaining how they tried to promote health. A group of Live Fit volunteers will then choose three winners to receive $100 Visa gift cards.

The program was first introduced last year and teachers came up with a variety of ideas to promote health, including healthy snacking, healthy class parties, “brain breaks,” having students use exercise balls in place of chairs, and taking their class on walks during the day, Toohey said.

The Live Fit Coalition was founded in 2012 by the Tooele County Health Department. Its vision is to promote a “healthy and safe community for all Tooele County residents.” It is composed entirely of volunteers.