Live Fit provides grant for new salad bar at hospital

Effort is to give more people a healthy alternative ♦

Mountain West Medical Center’s new salad bar provides a healthy eating alternative for hospital employees, patients and their families and friends.

But they are not the only ones who can benefit from the new feature. The salad bar is available to anyone.

“Our salad bar and cafeteria are open to the public,” said MWMC dietitian Kit Hart. “It costs $4 for one time through at the salad bar.”

The new feature at the hospital cafeteria opened two months ago and is available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Live Fit Tooele County provided money to purchase the salad bar as part of a grant awarded from the Tooele County Health Department.

“Live Fit actually approached us with ways they could help the hospital,” Hart said. “They provided about $2,000 to buy the salad bar, as long as they could put Live Fit advertising on the front of it. Our old salad bar was on its last legs.”

Hart said former MWMC employee Karlee Adams and county health educator Hillary Bryan were instrumental in helping to arrange for a new salad bar.

Adams said she worked with Bryan on possible ideas to use some of the grant money at the hospital.

“We were willing to start implementing stuff immediately for them,” Adams said. “Instead of getting a monthly stipend, we asked if they could help support the hospital by donating money for a new salad bar with the condition that they would brand it with a Live Fit wrapping.”

Some of the 18 items at the salad bar includes lettuce, beets, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, corn, cucumbers, ham, cheese, carrots and more.

“A lot of people on the hospital staff are really happy with the salad bar. It’s their mainstay,” Hart said. “Patients are served in their rooms, but if they want a salad and are allowed a salad, we can put it together for them.”

The cafeteria also makes Live Fit meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays at a cost of $4.

Bryan said the meals are typically between 500-600 calories and have less than 600 mg. of sodium.

The cafeteria also includes a hot grill with burgers, hot dogs, hamburgers fires and other items. In the mornings, breakfast is provided. Cafeteria hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

In addition to the salad bar, Live Fit Tooele County coordinated funding to provide signs advertising Live Fit along the walking path around the hospital.

Employees use the path for exercise during their work schedules. Two times around the hospital path equals one mile.

Bryan said the health department is currently working on developing the 2018-2023 Community Health Improvement Plan.

“Something that has been brought up while working on this plan has been the need to increase community knowledge of nutritious choices, and increase the amount of healthy food consumed in the county,” Bryan said.

She said her role with the health department has been to help people avoid pre-diabetes and help them lower their blood pressure.

“We are trying to develop community partnerships to increase awareness of healthy eating choices,” Bryan said.

In addition to MWMC, the Pit Stop Car Wash & Coffee Shop in Tooele, and Food For Thought at Tooele Technical College, are partners with Live Fit. Both establishments put “healthy choice” stickers on food choices, such as fruit and veggie cups and salads.

Each Wednesday, Food For Thought provides a new type of salad for purchase.

Another Live Fit program includes the healthy food sample on the second Saturday of each month at Macey’s Supermarket in Tooele from 10 a.m. to noon.

Over the course of four years, the Tooele County Health Department will have received $700,000 in grant money for its Live Fit program, according to Amy Bate, public information officer for the health department.

In addition to Bryan, Kim Clausing, Malaenia Toohey and Bate have worked on Live Fit projects. Bryan and Bate are full-time employees and Toohey and Clausing work part-time. Their salaries are paid for through the grant.

Clausing’s main focus is with active transportation that includes developing walking and bicycling paths in the county. Toohey is the chairwoman of Live Fit and mainly focuses with health education in the classroom. Bryan works with businesses, Tooele Technical College and the hospital in promoting healthy eating.

“We are always looking for more opportunities in our community to educate, promote, and highlight healthy choices. If any local business would like to partner with Live Fit please contact me or email us at livefittc.org,” Bryan said.

Her phone number is 435-277-2362. Her email is hbryan@tooelehealth.org.