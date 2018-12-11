Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Kids gather to see the Christ child at the live nativity on display at J. Reuben Clark Historic Farm on Saturday night.
  • Faith Goodsell and Matthew Jorgensen in character as Mary and Joseph braved the cold at the live nativity.
  • Angel Danielson warms up at the live nativity on display at J. Reuben Clark Historic Farm on Saturday night.
  • Charles Newman and camel participated in the live nativity.

December 11, 2018
Live Nativity at Clark Historic Farm

