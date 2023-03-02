Lizabeth Rae Zarate-Hargrove, 59, was found Feb. 24, 2023, after having succumbed to her battle with mental illness. She leaves behind her two sons, David (Rebecca) and John, as well as her grandson Silas. She would have welcomed her first granddaughter in June.

While her decision to leave has left us feeling both sad and angry, we are grateful knowing that her suffering has ended. Though we’re left with many unanswered questions, there are two things of which we’re quite sure. The first is that she harbored unconditional love for her children. She made this clear in her final note:

“As the book of my life comes to an end, I know, without any doubts, that you boys are the most beautiful and precious chapters. You are always in my heart. Nothing and nobody, not even time or death, can change that.”

The second thing we know, and want everyone to know, is that there is always help if you or a loved one is struggling with mental health. The pain of mental illness does not have to be permanent. The only thing permanent and beyond repair, is death itself. We’re going to miss your cheese quesadillas, and ability to quote every Shrek movie ever made. We love and miss you, always.