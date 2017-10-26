Local artists show off their work

Stansbury Art and Literary Society holds inaugural Fall Open House ♦

Tooele County artists and photographers displayed their work at the Stansbury Art and Literary Society’s Fall Open House Tuesday night at The Coulter House in Stansbury Park.

Some won ribbons for their entries.

“I was really happy with the event,” said Pat Jessie, the society’s founder. “One of the purposes of our society is to provide a place where artists can show their work. This event was a first for us — something we plan to hold each year in the fall.”

About 20 artists provided entries, and nearly 50 people attended the event, Jessie said.

Some of the artwork from members of the society is on permanent display in the older sections of The Coulter House on state Route 138, she said. Art from society artists also can be seen at the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce building at 154 S. Main St. in Tooele.

Jessie emphasized the Stansbury Art and Literary Society is named after the Stansbury Mountains and is open to anyone who lives in Tooele County.

“It’s not just a Stansbury Park organization,” she said. It’s a county group. We want to gather together those who are interested in developing a cultural community of creative people. We want to plan cultural events and exhibits around the ideas and creations that are products of this community.”

She added, “One of our main goals is to utilize the diversity of such a community to help maintain interest in cultural activities while connecting with people.”

In addition to a fall open house, the group will hold another open house next April.

Jessie said it will be a celebration of Tooele County pioneers. Historical essays, poems, books, photographs and other memorabilia relating to pioneer times will be on display. Clive Romney, executive director of Utah Pioneer Heritage Arts, will attend the event.

He is a composer of more than 500 works, a singer-songwriter, musician, arranger and historian, according to his website. He has won multiple awards for his creative projects.

For those interested in learning more about Stansbury Art and Literary society, they can email stansburyart@msn.com.

Here is a list of Tuesday’s winners.

Professional

Oil/acrylic: First place – Jane Autry; second place – David Jones; third place – Jane Autry

Drawing: First place -Holly Sagendorf; second place – Roland Root

3D/misc.: First place – Jaime Reynolds

Amateur

Watercolor: First place – Bonnie Lee

Oil/Acrylic: First place – Kristina Olsen

Photography: First place – Brandon Scott; second place – Susie Davies; third place – Brandon Scott

Youth

Watercolor: First place – Connor Knight; second place – Colin Ryan Silver; third place – Connor Knight

Oil/Acrylic: First place – Skylar Olney; second place – Nathan Winters; third place – Maddy Campbell

Drawing: First place – Skylar Olney; second place – Connor Knight; third place – Cameron Miller

Photography: First place – Makayla Lear