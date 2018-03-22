Local artists will present special Easter performance of ‘Messiah’

Musicians and vocalists from Tooele County will present Handel’s “Messiah” during the Easter season for the third consecutive year at the Tooele Stake Center on Sunday evening.

The Tooele County Community Choir and Orchestra has presented Handel’s “Messiah” for 33 years during the Christmas season, and has now established an Easter production, according to the group’s president Betta Nash.

Rehearsals for both the Christmas and Easter productions begin three months prior to the Christmas performance.

“We start in the fall on the second Sunday in October and rehearse every Sunday until the first of December on both performances,” Nash said. “After the first of December, we work solely on the Christmas production. Then we pick up again one month before Easter and focus on the Easter production. We polish it up on the three Sundays before the performance.”

The group will present Part Two and Part Three of “Messiah.” Part Two is Accomplishment of the Redemption and Part Three is Victory of Life Over Death.

Nash said there are about 80 performers for the Easter version compared to about 120 performers for the Christmas show. The Christmas performance was held at Tooele High School. Sunday’s production will be held at the Tooele Stake Center, 200 E. 200 South and will begin at 7:30 p.m. It is free to the public.

“It’s a more personal atmosphere and we love the sound in the wooden cultural hall,” Nash said. “It’s been held there all three years, and last year we had a packed house.”

She mentioned the great work of director Pamela Dale who puts it all together, and harpsichordist Valori Layton.

“Valori has been very diligent and performed the past several years. Her talent provides a special spirit to the production,” Nash said.

Dale moved to Tooele County in 2005 and performed in the San Francisco Opera, Utah Opera and Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

Featured soloists include Barbara Wallace, Denise McCubbins, Gary Hoover, Heidi Robinson, Emily Stone, Elizabeth Hale, Rand Johnson, Rand Johnson and Jenni Trimble.

Trumpet player Gregg Briggs accompanies Johnson on the No. 48 Aria, which is from 1 Corinthians 15:52: “The trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed.”

George Frederic Handel’s “Messiah” was originally an Easter offering, according to Smithsonian.com. It burst onto the state of Musick Hall in Dublin on April 13, 1742.