Local attorney to retire after more than 40 years of practicing law

Local attorney Frank T. Mohlman will retire and turn over his law practice to another attorney.

The former Tooele City prosecutor, full-time inside counsel to a computer manufacturing company, and a legal defender for Tooele City and Tooele County with a private law practice, has served the community since 1978.

Attorney David Wood, of Sandy, Utah, owner of Plan Right law (planrightlaw.com) will take over Mohlman’s practice.

Wood will open a branch of his office in Tooele City to serve the citizens here in the valley. His new office is located in the Gateway Professional Center at 1244 N. Main Street, Suite 202 in Tooele City.

Wood provides estate planning, Medicaid structuring, probate and business services.

Mohlman and Wood are holding an estate planning seminar for current and prospective clients on Jan. 23 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the downstairs auditorium of the Tooele County Building at 47 S. Main Street in Tooele.

The seminar will provide citizens an opportunity to get to know Wood and the services he can provide, according to Mohlman.

“All are welcome to attend,” he said.

Mohlman grew up in Bountiful, Utah, and first became interested in law as a profession when he participated in debate in high school.

“The debate topic that year involved criminal investigation procedures,” Mohlman said in a 2010 Transcript Bulletin column. “A family friend was an attorney and he taught me how to research matters in the law library at the University of Utah Law School. As I did the research, I started to consider making law my profession.”

Mohlman started his legal career in Tooele after law school in 1978. He began his law practice with Russell Gallian and later became associated with Brent Rose and Barrie Vernon. Eventually he became a partner with the late Don Young.

Mohlman and Young practiced law in their office on South Main Street in Tooele for many years. In 1995, he became general counsel for I-O Corporation in Salt Lake City.

In 2000 he returned to Tooele to again practice law as a private attorney. Since then Mohlman said he has worked from his home with his wife, Lucille, as his secretary. He worked primarily as an estate planning attorney as well as providing adoption, probate and business services.

Mohlman has served the community and his church over the past 40 years in various capacities. He served as a Tooele County School Board member for 12 years and as president of the board for six of those years. He also served as a board member of the Tooele Education Foundation. He has served in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a bishop and as a member of the Tooele Utah North Stake presidency along with many other callings.

The Mohlmans said they are grateful for the wonderful people in the community and schools who helped them raise their five children, and for the many friends and clients they’ve met over the past 40 years.

The Mohlmans will begin their retirement by serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as ordinance workers in the Nauvoo temple.