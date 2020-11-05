Local author accomplishes 20-year dream

Elementary autobiography inspired writing career ♦

According to a local writer, if you have a dream the best thing is to do is to go for it.

Michelle Carpenter, 27, has dreamt of becoming a professional author for 20 years.

It all began when she was 7 years old, according to Carpenter.

“I’ve basically been writing my whole life and dreaming of being an author my whole life,” she said.

In the second-grade, Carpenter began writing chapter books and in the sixth grade, she realized that she wanted to write professionally.

“When I was in sixth grade, I did a project at East Elementary School,” she said. “We wrote our autobiography books. At the end of the book, I had written ‘this is what my life will look like 10 years from now’ and I included in there that I would be an author.

“I kind of put away the dream, because it sounded very unrealistic to be a real author. It just seemed like this crazy dream. When I was 22 years old, I had pretty much accomplished every dream on my list and I said like, ‘I should go for it,’and that’s what I decided to do.”

Carpenter worked on her new book for five years.

“Even though I started when I was 22 years old, it took me five years to get there and to write a good enough book to get signed,” she said. “It’s a lot of work. I actually checked out ‘How to Write Books for Dummies’ from the library. That’s kind of how I learned how to get serious about it.”

Carpenter also joined a writing group and took writing classes to further her knowledge about writing.

“It’s just like a huge learning curve that you have to go through,” Carpenter said. “I didn’t realize how much growth I had to go through to get a publisher.”

As a writer, Carpenter prefers to write in quiet areas.

“I actually like to write in the car or our family RV,” she said. “I have three babies, three and under, so it’s crazy.”

Carpenter has been waiting for her book, “Becoming Human” to come out for a year.

“The book is about two female aliens and a boy who have to come to accept and embrace one another in order to save humanity,” said Carpenter. “I signed the contract with Immortal Works publisher over a year ago.”

“Becoming Human” is a sci-fi novel and will be for ages 14 to 18.

Pre-orders for Carpenter’s book are available on Sunday but it will officially come out in December.

Pre-orders are available on Amazon, Barns and Noble, and local printing companies.

“I actually urge people to order from King’s English in Salt Lake, because it is a local book store,” Carpenter said. “They are doing my launch and have been kind of struggling. So, if you order from King’s English, that will help support independent all across the board.”

In Carpenter’s free time, she enjoys exploring nature with her husband and kids in their golf cart.

She also likes to practice Zumba, directs plays, and takes photos for “bookstigram,” a hashtag on Instagram where individuals post photos of books they like.