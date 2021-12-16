Local author buys publishing house

A dream come true, says author ♦

Tooele City author Michelle Carpenter recently purchased a publishing house after dreaming of doing so for years.

Carpenter purchased the “Monster Ivy Publishing” publishing house in November.

“The company was going under before I purchased it,” Carpenter said. “The owners really couldn’t take the time to run a publishing house, so they announced publicly that they were going to close their doors and give all the rights back to their authors. I’ve been getting a master’s degree in publishing. When I found out they were closing the house and dispelling all their titles, it was gut-wrenching. I didn’t want to see this company go. After a lot of discussions with four different individuals who own publishing houses, both large and small, talking with families, and the Lord, I knew the path I needed to take. It was clear-cut.”

“This is something I’d been wanting to do for a long time,” Carpenter continued. “This was the company I wanted to model mine [her own publishing house] after. This was what I was studying in school and I’d had marketing, editing, and publishing careers to teach me the ins and outs of the publishing industry.”

Monster Ivy is a virtual, small-scale publishing house.

“It’s really common for almost every publishing house to be online now,” Carpenter explained. “We [Monster Ivy] still have a presence in stores and libraries. In fact, I saw a Monster Ivy book at the Tooele Library a few months ago, before I purchased the company.”

Monster Ivy publishes faith-based fiction stories with a bit of “edge” rated PG-13 or less.

Books published by the company include horror, romance, thrillers, and adult fiction.

“The books have some edginess and deal with issues like anxiety, bullying, and things like that,” Carpenter said. “I wanted a publishing house that created clean fiction-fiction that stood for a good cause, good quality books with great quality content.”

Prior to purchasing Monster Ivy, Carpenter followed the publishing house, its authors, and books.

“For several years, I have been following this dreamy little press,” she said. “I’ve been devouring their books, watching their social platforms, meeting some of their authors, and enjoying everything about them. I love the miche market they fill… I’ve even sold their books at O.U.R [Operation Underground Railroad] events, which the owner was so generous to donate for a good cause.”

In the future, Carpenter wants to hold true to Monster Ivy’s theme of clean, edgy, fictional stories.

She also wants to continue to donate 10% of purchases made online at monsterivy.com to help end human trafficking, publish more sci-fi and fantasy style books, and help Monster Ivy grow from small to midsize.

Monster Ivy books are available on the websites, Amazon, and Barnes and Noble.

Carpenter is currently putting the books she is writing on hold for the foreseeable future, but she recently completed an interactive picture book called “The Most Magical Book in The World” that will be published soon.

Carpenter is also the author of “Becoming Human,” a sci-fi novel about two female aliens and a boy who come together to accept and embrace one another to save humanity.