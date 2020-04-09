Local auto repair shops take safety precautions

Even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, cars still need regular maintenance, and repair shops across Tooele County remain open to keep customers’ vehicles running – with a number of safety protocols in place.

Jay Miller, owner of the Big O Tires shop in Tooele, said he and his employees are working to make their customers’ experience as safe as possible. They regularly clean the showroom, keeping tables and floors sanitized and providing hand sanitizer for both customer and employee use.

“As far as Big O Tires on the corporate end, they were pretty quick to respond as far as getting some guidelines out — store cleanliness and things like that,” Miller said. “We have doubled down on our cleaning and made sure things are sanitized.”

Miller said his store is also picking up vehicles from customers’ homes and dropping them off when services are completed.

“We’ve also tried to make it a little easier for customers who are a little more unsettled about it,” he said. “We have offered to pick people’s cars up who may not want to come to the store and wait for a service to be done. We’ve tried to be flexible with customers – there are people who prefer us not to get in their car, but we have tried to accommodate people as far as letting them drive their car into the shop, which is something that we normally wouldn’t do.”

Ed Hansen, owner of Clar’s Auto Shop at the Peterson/Ninigret Industrial Depot, estimated that his business has decreased by 40-50% over the past several weeks as people follow Utah Gov. Gary Herbert’s stay-at-home guidelines. Potential customers have also been affected by uncertain economic conditions, and many have also been laid off, including members of Hansen’s own staff. He said he still has four employees working on cars at Clar’s, which represents about half of his normal staffing levels.

“I had two customers come in (Wednesday) and talk to me about their jobs and what needed to be done, and they talked to me about if they could drive (their cars) that way for a while because they needed that stimulus check to come so they could pay for it,” Hansen said.

Clar’s also offers pick-up and delivery service for customer vehicles, in addition to a pay-by-phone option to help maintain proper social distancing. Unlike some other shops, Hansen said Clar’s is still offering its full range of services.

“We’re still doing anything they need,” Hansen said.

Big O Tires is also performing its full slate of services, and offers in-store financing for those in need. Miller noted that business has been down at his store as well, and the normal wave of business that comes with people wanting to get their trucks and trailers ready for the upcoming Easter weekend hasn’t materialized this year. Despite the downturn, he remains thankful for his customers and is concerned for their well-being.

“We do appreciate our customers, for sure,” Miller said. “We’ve had a lot of people come out and support us and do the things they normally do, and we certainly appreciate that. We’re also concerned about people health-wise. We have a lot of customers who are older and we know a lot of them, so we’re concerned about the health aspect.”