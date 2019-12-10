Local Boys & Girls Club names teen as 2020 Youth of the Year

Editor’s note: The Tooele Boys & Girls Club does not release the last name of its youth members to the media.

Selected from among more than 100 youth, Nikki B. was named the 2020 Tooele Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year, according to the organization.

The Youth of the Year title is a prestigious honor bestowed upon an exemplary young person in recognition of leadership, service, academic excellence and dedication to live a healthy lifestyle, according to the Boys & Girls Club.

Now in its 73rd year, the Boys & Girls Clubs of America said its Youth of the Year program honors the nation’s young people on their path to great futures and encourages all kids to lead, succeed and inspire.

Nikki is a senior at Grantsville High School and has been a member of the Tooele Boys & Girls Club for two years. She is involved in a variety of extracurricular activities at school and in her Club, including dance, yoga, and choir.

She also regularly participates in service projects to give back to her community. After graduation, Nikki plans to continue her education at Dixie State University and build a career in animation.

“To me, the Club is a place where I can make new friends and try new things,” Nikki said. “It gives me the opportunity to do things I would never have done on my own. It gives me a place and a chance to talk to new people who love having me around.”

Along with outstanding teens from clubs in Carbon and Salt Lake Counties, Nikki shared her story through a prepared speech and participated in an interview with a panel of judges.

This process was to select the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake Youth of the Year, who were announced at a dinner on Dec. 4 in Salt Lake City.

While not selected as the Greater Salt Lake Youth of the Year, Nikki will continue to serve as Tooele Club Youth of the Year for 2020.

Former Utah Jazz head coach Frank Layden delivered the keynote speech at the announcement dinner. He also was honored at the event as the inaugural member of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Salt Lake’s Alumni Hall of Fame.

Layden is former head coach, general manager and president of the Utah Jazz. He is a member of the Utah Sports Hall of Fame and recipient of the 2019 Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award. As a boy, Layden was a member of the Flatbush Boys Club, now the Boys & Girls Club Thomas S. Murphy Clubhouse, in Brooklyn, New York.

“As I went through my life there were a lot of people who stepped up … Thank you, Boys [& Girls] Club, for all you have done for me,” Layden said.

Toyota, the signature sponsor of Youth of the Year, is dedicated to inspiring the next generation of engineers, thinkers, and leaders who will help drive the American economy.