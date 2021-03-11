Local cat rescue aims to help cats in Tooele County

Purrfect Paw Prints cat rescue aims to help cats with a variety of different issues and either return them to the wild or adopt them out to homes.

Ann Marie Fuller created the cat rescue 13 years ago because of all cats in Tooele County that needed help.

“So, we have been going since 2008,” she said. “When I moved out here in 2005, one of my neighbors had 22 kittens they were trying to find homes for. So, I saw the need for a cat rescue and I had a lot of time on my hands.”

The group helps take the burden off of local animal shelters and rescues cats that owners surrender.

“Our focus is to help the shelters and the community,” said Fuller.

Overall, there are 52 individuals who help Fuller take care of cats out of their own homes.

Group members live as far away as Herriman but 20 group members help in Tooele County.

The rescue traps, neuters, and returns feral or community cats back outside to help with population control.

They also bottle feed kittens without a mother.

“When the kittens are little, they have to be fed every two to three hours, just like a human baby,” said Suzanna Crowe, who takes cats into her own home. “We have to keep them warm and safe also.”

Oftentimes the group gets cats and kittens from local animal shelters or community members who surrender their cats.

“Sometimes people bring us cats who are completely unsocialized. We have to socialize them and try to get them adoptable. If they aren’t adoptable, we will get them fixed and vaccinated and find a colony to release them to, because some cats aren’t going to be happy in a home,” said Crowe.

When the cats are brought into the rescue, they check them for health issues, vaccinate them, neuter them, take them to the vet if needed, nurse them back to health, find a home for them, or release them back into the wild.

“Sometimes animal control is run off it’s feet picking up cats or local businesses will find cats,” said Crowe. “We just really take these cats and give them a good shot at life. We make them presentable and rehabilitate them.”

Recently, the group has started treating cats with a common deadly virus.

“Pretty much all cats have the virus,” said Crowe. “Most cats develop an immunity to it just like other viruses but sometimes the virus can mutate in a way that causes a super immune response in a cat. It will start to attack organs and they end up with fluid around their organs and that fluid will eventually lead to their death. It also causes lots of other problems.”

The medication for the virus is hard to obtain but if the rescue cats receive the medication their changes of survival are pretty good.

“FIP is a deadly disease in cats without medication,” said Fuller. “Until about four years ago they didn’t have a cure for it. Cats with FIP before were just usually euthanized. The drug we need for the cats with FIP comes from overseas. We get it from China and you can only get it through certain Facebook groups and they order it. You have to give the cats a daily injection for 84 days and then 84 days of monitoring and blood work.”

Now that the group has access to the medication to treat the cats, they can help many more cats in the community.

When cats are ready to be adopted, they are adopted through Pet Smarts in the Salt Lake Valley, Rockstar Pets, and personal adoptions.

Last year the group helped 780 cats collectively.

“We have seen almost any and all breeds of cats,” said Crowe. “We laugh that you know, give us 20 or 30 years and every cat is going to be a tabby, because they mix in with the other cats. We have seen some beautiful cats here though.”

All of the group members are volunteers.

The rescue obtains money from adoption fees, donations, and grants.

“Before COVID, we would run microchipping clinics and we got some money from that,” said Crowe. “We are trying to get back into that. We also used to do nail trimming clinics.”

To learn more about the cat rescue or to donate, please visit purrfectpawprints.org or visit Purrfect Pawprint’s Facebook page.