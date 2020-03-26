Local church continues food program to help citizens during pandemic

New Life Christian Fellowship of Tooele will be handing out bags of food and accepting donations during social distancing caused by the pandemic.

The food distribution program will take place from 1-2 p.m. at the church Wednesday through Friday for as long as it has food to give out.

Food will be distributed “drive through style” where visitors can pull up to the canopy at the church and a volunteer will bring it out to their cars.

According to Mark Runyon, pastor at New Life, this will benefit those who are in need of food during social distancing.

“We will be offering drive through food distribution to all who come for help and will continue as long as we have food to share,” he said.

Runyon said that the church is committed to helping people during this time.

“New Life is committed to continue reaching out to our community during this hectic and unsettling time,” he said. “At a time when this community needs help the most, New Life is committed to help.”

Food and clothing donations are always accepted, according to Runyon, and can be dropped off inside of the side doors of the church.

Donations can be made at nlot.org. Runyon said to mark the donation as “food outreach.”

Church services will be online only at 11 a.m. until further notice and the live stream can be viewed from the website.

New Life Christian Fellowship is located at 411 E. Utah Ave., in Tooele.

Runyon said thank you to Tooele for support during this hard time.