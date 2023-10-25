On Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to noon, New Life Christian Fellowship will host their Big Coat Giveaway to provide free coats for members of the community who are in need.

Donations are still being accepted.

Volunteers at the church are prepared to give a coat to whomever needs one, according to Mark Runyon, senior pastor at New Life.

“We have coats for all ages; we have men, women, children, and infant coats,” Runyon said. “We have hundreds of coats ready to give away and everyone is welcome. It doesn’t matter where someone comes from or what their situation is, we want to help.”

Along with coats, there will be blankets, hats, and gloves available at the event.

Those who need a coat should get there early, as the event will be first come, first served. Everyone receiving a coat should be present at the event, according to Runyon.

“This is a way for us to show the love of Jesus and let people know we care about them,” Runyon said.

The church is still in need of women’s and men’s coats to give away, along with hats and gloves. All coats donated should be new or gently used with working zippers and no holes. Those who would like to donate coats can drop them off at the church until Friday, Oct. 27, the day before the event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Those who can donate coats help tremendously,” Runyon said. “It’s nice for people to be able to choose between a couple of coats if they have the opportunity. Every single coat helps.”

The church could also use more volunteers to assist at the event. Those who are interested should call the church office at 435-843-7430. New Life is also in need of nonperishable food items including chili, beans, peanut butter, and other, similar items for their food pantry open biweekly on Wednesdays and Fridays from 2-4 p.m.

“The need for everything has been greater [recently],” Runyon said. “Everything has been going so fast and we have well over 200 people a day coming through. There are times when the line from our church is down to Seventh Street and around the corner.”

Those who would like to drop off food can do so during office hours on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Donations can also be dropped off inside of the small glass door on the front of the church at any time.

Additionally, the church also accepts clothing for their free clothing closet. Clothing can be dropped off during office hours.

The church has been putting on the coat drive for around 10 years, Runyon said. The giveaway used to be held each year in November, but volunteers found that coats were needed before, so it was later changed to October. In 2022, 200 coats were distributed during the Big Coat Giveaway.

“I don’t think there was a single person who ended up without a coat [last year],” Runyon said.

New Life Christian Fellowship is located at 411 E. Utah Avenue in Tooele City. They are a nondenominational church and outreach center. Their Sunday services are held at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., and noon on Sundays. They also have other additional services throughout the week. Visit nlot.org or their Facebook page, “New Life Christian Fellowship” for more information.