Local churches have special worships planned for Easter

Tooele County residents will have plenty of opportunities to both worship and play this weekend in the spirit of Easter.

Several local churches will hold Easter egg hunts or other activities in addition to special Easter services. All events are free and open to the public.

• The Cornerstone Baptist Church, 276 E. 500 North in Tooele, will hold a youth rally on Friday and Saturday at the church. The church will host a community Easter egg hunt Saturday at 2 p.m. for all children through 6th grade. Some eggs, instead of candy, contain numbers that correspond to a few bigger prizes parents can pick up in the church gym. On Sunday, Pastor Tim Wilson will hold services according to the regular schedule: Bible study at 9:45 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.

• At Mountain of Faith Lutheran Church, 560 N. Main Street in Tooele, Pastor Rick Ehrheart will hold a special service on Good Friday at 7 p.m. The service will include tenebrae, an ancient Christian service about what happened the day of Jesus Christ’s crucifixion. “It’s a very moving, very powerful service — a great preparation for Easter,” he said. On Sunday, the church will hold its traditional Easter service at 10 a.m., followed by a brunch.

• St. Marguerite Catholic Church starts holding its special Easter services tonight at 7 p.m., with a bilingual Mass of the Lord’s Supper. On Good Friday, Rev. Kenneth Vialpando will conduct Stations of the Cross in English at noon and in Spanish at 3 p.m. Good Friday Service will be held at 5 p.m. in English and 7 p.m. in Spanish. On Saturday Easter Vigil rehearsal will be held from 2-3 p.m. A bilingual Holy Saturday Easter Vigil will be held at 8:30 p.m. Sunday Easter Mass will start at 11 a.m. followed by an Easter Egg hunt. St. Marguerite’s is located at 15 S. 7th Street in Tooele.

• Bible Baptist Church, 286 N. 7th Street in Tooele, will hold Bible Study at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday, followed by a candy hunt for children.

• Mountain View Baptist Church, 822 E. Main Street No. 2 in Grantsville, will host brunch on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. with no evening service.

• At First Lutheran Church, Pastor Mark Schlamann will hold special services Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m., as well as a service at 10 a.m. Sunday.

• Stansbury Park Baptist Church, which meets in the Stansbury clubhouse, will begin a 90-minute Easter service Sunday at 10 a.m. After the Easter service, the church will hold a 45-minute Bible study.

• First Baptist Church, 580 S. Main Street in Tooele, will hold a crucifixion communion service on Friday at 6:30 p.m. On Sunday there will be an Easter celebration at 11 a.m. The message will be interspersed with congregational singing, said Pastor Jon McCartney.

• Life Church Tooele will have two services at the same time at 11 a.m. Sunday. “Is Jesus the Way?” will be the subject of the adult service. “”Shining Light” is the subject for the children’s service. The church is located at 127 N. 7th Street in Tooele.

• New Life Christian Church will have a combined Easter service at 10 a.m. Sunday. The meeting will be held in the Stansbury High School auditorium at 5300 Aberdeen Lane, according to the church’s website.

• Local congregations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold meetings according to their regular schedules. In special recognition of Easter, church headquarters released a series of videos about faith, God’s Word, compassion, gratitude, prayer, forgiveness, repentance and hope.

• Tooele Christian Church, 40 N. Main Street in Tooele, will hold services according to its regular schedule: Sunday School at 9:45 a.m., followed by a morning service at 11 a.m. on Easter Sunday, according to the church’s website.

• Berean Full Gospel Church, 635 N. Main Street in Tooele, will hold its regular service at 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the church website.

• United Methodist Church, 78 E. Utah Avenue in Tooele, will hold its regular service at 11 a.m. Sunday, according to the church website.

• Church of Christ, 430 W. Utah Avenue in Tooele, will hold services according to its regular schedule: 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, as well as a class at 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the church website.

• Tooele Springs Calvary Chapel, 47 N. Main Street in Tooele, will hold its regular services at 9 a.m. and 10:40 a.m. Sunday, according to the church website.