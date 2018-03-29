Local churches have special worships planned for Easter

Tooele County residents will have plenty of opportunities to both worship and play this weekend in the spirit of Easter.

Several local churches will hold Easter egg hunts or other activities in addition to special Easter Services. All events are free and open to the public.

• Cornerstone Baptist Church, 276 E. 500 North in Tooele, will hold an Easter egg hunt on Saturday at 2 p.m. On Sunday, Pastor Tim Willson will hold services according to the regular schedule: Bible study at 9:45 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.

• At Mountain Faith Lutheran Church, 560 S. Main Street, Tooele, Pastor Rick Ehrheart will hold a special service on Friday at 7 p.m. The service will include tenebrae, an ancient Christian service about what happened the day of Jesus Christ’s crucifixion. On Sunday, the church will hold its traditional Easter service at 10 a.m., followed by a potluck lunch at 11 a.m.

• St. Marguerite Catholic Church begins its special Easter services on Thursday at 7 p.m. with a bilingual liturgy at 7 p.m. On Good Friday, Rev. Kenneth Vialpando will conduct Stations of the Cross in English at noon and in Spanish at 3 p.m. Also on Friday, Veneration of the Cross in English at 5 p.m. and in Spanish at 7 p.m. An Easter Vigil will be held on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday Mass in Spanish will be held at 8:30 a.m., and Easter Sunday Mass in English will be held at 10:30 a.m. Easter egg hunts will be held after each Mass on Sunday. St. Marguerite’s is located at 15 S 7th Street in Tooele.

• First Baptist Church, 580 S. Main Street, Tooele, will hold its Easter Service at 11 a.m.

• Mountain View Baptist Church in Grantsville, 822 E. Main Street, will hold Easter Service at 10 a.m. followed by an Easter brunch at 11 a.m.

• New Life Christian Fellowship, 411 E. Utah Ave., Tooele, will hold services Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and then twice on Sunday at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

• All members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are invited to participate in the 188th Annual General Conference of the Church, according to mormon.org.

The First Presidency, members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and General Officers of the Church will deliver messages of inspiration and guidance in five sessions from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.

The general priesthood session for priesthood holders will be Saturday at 6 p.m.

The general sessions for individuals and families will be Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

All sessions will be streamed live on the home page of LDS.org. Sessions are also available through the Church satellite system, Mormon Channel, radio, television, satellite and other digital channels.

• Tooele Christian Fellowship, 40 N. Main St., Tooele, will hold services according to its regular schedule: Sunday School at 9:45 a.m., followed by a morning service at 11 a.m.

• United Methodist Church, 78 E. Ave., Tooele, will hold a small service at 11 a.m. The service will include a lot of music, according to church leaders.

• Church of Christ Tooele, 430 W. Utah Ave., Tooele, will hold services according to its regular Sunday schedule: 10 a.m. BIble Class followed by a worship service at 11 a.m.

• Tooele Springs Calvary Chapel, 47 N. Main St., Tooele, will hold worship services at 10:40 a.m. and noon on Sunday.