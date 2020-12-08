Local churches participate in Sing it Louder

Nationwide event protested church related COVID-19 regulations ♦

Three local churches participated in the Sing it Louder USA event on Sunday to protest government mandates related to gatherings because of COVID-19.

New Life Christian Fellowship, Tooele First Baptist Church, and Tooele Springs Calvary Chapel gathered at 2 p.m. in front of Tooele City Hall to participate in the event.

Over 100 members of the churches sang eight Christmas carols, including Joy to the World and O Holy Night during the event.

“Over 100 people gathered to simply sing and we had a wonderful time,” said Pastor Mark Runyon from New Life Christian Fellowship.

The Sing it Louder USA event was created by Pastor Steve Riggle out of Houston, Texas.

Riggle said he created the event because he was tired of government leaders telling people “how many individuals they could have in their house for the holidays” and not allowing churches to meet together for Sunday services.

“Though we do not experience the same government control over the church in Utah that many other churches around the country experience, we wanted to stand to support them,” said Runyon. “As government is trying to demand that churches don’t gather and even not to sing, we stood up to sing it louder. To sing together the songs of Christmas that glorify the coming of Immanuel, God with us, the Savior, the Messiah, the Lord Jesus Christ.”

Churches in 31 states participated in the event. There were over 100 locations nationwide where multiple churches gathered to sing.

Churches chose to gather at city parks, courthouses, and city hall buildings.

Tooele was the only location in Utah where churches participated in the event.

“As a pastor I felt it important to stand with others from around our nation, in a form of peaceful protest, that church is an essential gathering,” Runyon said. “To stand by our constitutional rights to freedom of religion and to gather and assemble.”