Local commuter congestion to be topic of Feb. 6 UDOT public meeting

Utah Department of Transportation officials will present information on commuter congestion between Salt Lake and Tooele counties, as well as possible solutions, during a meeting at Stansbury High School on Feb. 6 at 6 p.m.

The meeting was organized by Rep. Merrill Nelson, R-Grantsville. UDOT Director Carlos Braceras and UDOT Region 2 Director Bryan Adams are expected to attend. UDOT officials will give a presentation on traffic flows in Tooele Valley, comparisons with other high traffic areas in the state and explain the selection and funding process.

UDOT Region 2 Communications Manager Tim Beery said the presentation will also address the Midvalley Highway and a possible state Route 201 extension to mitigate traffic issues in Lake Point. The Midvalley Highway has been approved and construction is expected to begin next year; the SR-201 extension is still awaiting funding.

Funding for the first phase of the proposed Midvalley Highway — $74 million — was approved during a May 19 meeting of the State Transportation Commission.

The proposed Midvalley Highway is to traverse the west side of Tooele Valley from Interstate 80 near milepost 94, crossing state Routes 138 and 112 and eventually joining state Route 36 south of Tooele City limits.

Last January, a UDOT construction project on the Exit 99 overpass bridge caused long delays for westbound traffic, with vehicles backed up for more than 7 miles. Braceras posted a video apologizing for the delays, with some motorists delayed for up to 3 hours.

There is also expected to be limited time for public comment at the meeting. Beery said UDOT receives feedback on concerns about traffic situations in Tooele County and around the state.

“We hear it but we also see it everyday,” Beery said.