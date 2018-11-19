Local company donates refractors to save helicopters from power lines

The Grantsville company that created reflectors to keep birds safe from power lines has now done the same for helicopters.

FireFly Diverters, LLC, owned by Tim Chervick, created reflective avian diverters that are attached to power lines to prevent collisions. A similar principal went into diverters that protect helicopters landing in difficult conditions.

Chervick, a Pennsylvania native, received a bachelor’s degree in wildlife management from the University of Wyoming in 1973.

On Nov. 7, some of the helicopter diverters were installed on power lines and the landing pad for the University of Utah AirMed helicopter based at 1250 North in Tooele. Rocky Mountain Power installed the diverters on the power lines and all of the diverters, about 20 of them, were donated by Chervick.

“We want to make things safer for our first responders,” Chervick said.

Diverters were also placed around the fence on the 1000 North AirMed landing zone, which are free hanging and can spin. Like the FireFly diverters used to deter bird collisions, the helicopter diverters are reflective and glow at night, for enhanced visibility.

The diverters are reflective from all angles during the day but are also illuminated at night by night vision used by medical helicopters, Chervick said. The traditional orange marker balls on power lines can alert pilots during the day, but are less useful at night.

When helicopters collide with power lines, the results can be deadly. On Oct. 30, a helicopter in Beekmantown, New York, collided with power lines and caught fire, crashing and killing the pilot and a passenger, according to a National Traffic Safety Board report.

Chervick said he intends to pitch the diverters to the Army National Guard next, as they can be used at static locations or landing zones on the ground. The ground diverters are removable and can be set up to create remote landing zones.