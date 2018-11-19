Local cops ready to take your order at annual charity fundraiser

It’s a time for generosity and being thankful, and Tooele County law enforcement agencies are doing their part to give back.

An annual tradition, the Tip a Cop fundraisers are set for Dec. 4 at Casa Del Ray in Grantsville and Dec. 6 at Jim’s Restaurant in Tooele, both events running from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Tip a Cop program recruits law enforcement officers to become waiters for an evening, and tips from the night of their service are donated to purchase toys and other gifts for needy children in the area.

Tip a Cop is the primary fundraising event for the Shop With a Cop program, which pairs officers with families in need to buy essentials and presents during the holidays.

While law enforcement officers from around the county will participate in the fundraiser, the majority of Tooele City officers will be at Jim’s Restaurant and the Grantsville City police will be at Casa Del Ray, according to Grantsville City Police Sgt. Lydon Allred.

“I think Tip a Cop is a great opportunity for our … officers to participate in a fundraising event,” Allred said.

It’s also an opportunity for officers to have positive interactions with the community and “earn” a donation by working as servers, Allred said.

This year, several Grantsville City police officers will join the Park City Police Department to assist with their Shop With a Cop program, Allred said. The event, held on Dec. 1, is similar to the Tooele County edition, but Park City police need additional officers.

Tooele County’s Shop With a Cop is scheduled for Dec. 15, beginning at the Country Pride restaurant in Lake Point with a visit from Santa, who arrives by University of Utah medical helicopter. From there, a convoy of police vehicles will make its way to Walmart in Tooele where gifts are purchased and wrapped for the holiday.

First, however, come the fundraising efforts and Tooele County’s law enforcement agencies are extending an opportunity for anyone who can contribute.

“We hope the public comes out to eat good food and to support a good cause,” said Tooele City Police Sgt. Jeremy Hansen.