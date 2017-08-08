Local couple takes delight in juicing at Tooele Roxberry

On Jan. 26, 2017, the husband and wife team of Tracy and Brian Shaw walked into the Roxberry Juice store in Tooele as the new owners.

An ad for a franchise business for sale in Tooele City on KSL classifieds caught the attention of the Shaws.

“I was a little bit of a Debbie Downer,” said Tracy Shaw. “The ad didn’t even say what kind of business it was. But Brian has an entrepreneurial spirit and the idea of a local franchise sounded appealing.”

When Tracy Shaw found out the ad was for the Roxberry Juice store in Tooele, the deal was sealed.

“Brian and I are smoothie enthusiasts,” she said. “We’ve tried smoothies at a lot of places and Roxberry was among the best.”

The Tooele Roxberry Juice store opened in 2014. The owner was looking for a Tooele resident to buy the store, according to Tracy Shaw.

“The previous owner didn’t live in Tooele County and he knew that the store needed a local owner,” she said.

The store was open and running when the Shaw’s bought it, and they kept all of the former employees.

“For a while, we just watched them work and let them train us,” Tracy Shaw said.

The Shaws made a few upgrades. They fixed broken frozen yogurt machines and they repaired wear and tear in the eating area.

After observing the process of smoothie production, the couple introduced a few changes to increase efficiency and improve the speed at which smoothies were made, according to Tracy Shaw.

“Brian likes to look at processes and figure out better ways to do things,” she said.

The American-Fork based Roxberry Juice has developed its brand based on using real whole fruit in its products.

The Shaw’s smoothies are made from individually quick-frozen fruit. Fruit bowls are made from fresh fruit sliced in the store. Fruit juices are made from fresh fruit pressed in the store.

The retro décor in the store allows customers to watch as their smoothie, juice or bowl is prepared.

The yogurt bar is designed to allow customers to serve themselves and pay by the ounce. The frozen yogurt bar includes dairy-free options.

“I think one thing that makes us popular is we serve something to eat or drink that is quick and can be carried in your hand that is more healthy than other choices,” Tracy Shaw said.

Roxberry’s menu includes a line of favorite smoothies with names like Passion Paradise, Bluesberry Blues, LOL Lime, Peenya Colada and Peachy Keen.

They also have a list of smart blend smoothies with names like Brain Power, Flu Fighter, Heart Helper, and Lean Machine.

You can also find smoothies at Roxberry named Chocolate Crave, Mocha Madness and P-Nut Butter Blast.

Along with Roxberry’s original fruit bowls, the store now has a line of bowls featuring acacia and pitaya fruit.

The Tooele Roxberry Juice Company store also offers free wi-fi.

In addition to owning the Tooele Roxberry Juice Company store, the Shaw’s own and operate Snowie-Shaw Shack.

Tracy Shaw home schools her children.

“One thing I like about owning our own business is the ability to involve our family,” she said. “My 12 year old has her food handler’s permit and knows how to make smoothies and run the register. Our nine year old also helps out. We are a family business.”

Roxberry Juice stores have 11 locations in Utah and one store in Idaho, according to Tracy Shaw.

The Shaw’s Roxberry Juice store is located in Tooele Tower Center, north of Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar, at 1485 N. 30 West in Tooele City. Summer hours are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Roxberry is closed on Sundays.