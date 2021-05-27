Local Democrats re-elect Keil

The Tooele County Democratic Party re-elected Mike Keil to a two-year term as the party’s chairman during their organizing convention held May 15 at Tooele High School.

Keil was re-elected without opposition.

“The most important thing we can do as Democrats right now, and I know it’s super hard for me, is to be kind,” Keil said. “We need to be the light and hope of our county, our state and our country. … If we are to go back into power we need to be good listeners and we have to be kind. .. It doesn’t mean we roll over. We need to fight to make sure voting rights are protected, that districts are defined fairly and don’t further divide our communities. We need to register new voters and engage those that have been left out by the process.”

Other officers elected by Tooele County Democrats during their convention included: Katie Griffith, first vice chair; Amanda Graf, second vice chair; Casey Kress, secretary and Mike Kase, treasurer.