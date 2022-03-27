Local doctor returns from Ukraine

Dr. Gordon Duval’s wife, Leona, and their five children waited Saturday afternoon at the Salt Lake for Dr. Duval to return from a week long trip that took him into Ukraine.

Gordon Duval left last Saturday, March 19 with 21 suitcases of donated medical supplies for Ukraine. A pediatrician at Mountain West Medical Center, Duval’s plan was to deliver the medical supplies and help treat children in the war-torn country.

He safely returned to the arms of his family on Saturday, March 26.

The Duval family had planned a family trip for spring break, but changed their mind and decided to support Gordon’s trip to Ukraine during the weeklong spring break instead.

Duval landed in Poland, where he picked up a refrigerator, frezzer, and washing machine for the clinic. He packed the medical supplies and other equipment into a van and traveled to an orphange and shelter located east of Chernobyl in Ukraine.

“At times it’s peaceful, and sometimes there are signs of war,” he said in a video he made with his cell phone after arriving in Ukraine.

