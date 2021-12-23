Local Eagles help charities

Tooele Aerie # 164, Fraternal Order of Eagle, hosted the Tooele Travelers’ Good Sam’s Club annual Christmas Dinner on Dec. 1 .

This has been a tradition for the Tooele Aerie for over 15 years. Each year the proceeds from the dinner go to a selected charity. This year’s dinner proceeds were donated to the Eagles building fund and earmarked for much needed repairs and building upgrades.

“It is no secret that individuals frequently donate time and money to our charities and internal operations,” said Mack Glover, Utah State Aerie Secretary. “It is less common for outside organizations such as Good Sam’s to donate to our specific needs, such as building repairs and upgrades.”

The Eagles and other charitable organizations have been struggling for donations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Glover.

“It was a delightful surprise when I got the word from Fred and Karen ‘Kit’ Roberts wanted to make an extra monetary donation to the Tooele Eagles Building Fund in the amount of $400,” Glover said. “Now, while I cannot speak on the start and stop of pandemics, the recent resurgence of charitable activity does give me a certain sense of gratification, hope and positivity to think that some larger sense of normalcy might be right around Corner. “I just want to give a great big shout-out and a huge thank you to the Tooele Travelers’ Good Sam’s Club and all the individuals and businesses that donated, time and money, throughout the years.”

The Fraternal Order Eagles was founded in Seattle, Washington on Feb. 6, 1898 by a handful of caring brothers and sisters. The FOE is dedicated to all things charitable, according to Glover.

The Eagles’ motto is: People Helping People.

The Fraternal Order of Eagles is a 501(c) 8 organization. It operates on an all-volunteer basis. All money raised for a charity goes to that charity — which means that there are no administrative fees.

Internationally, the Eagles have donated to a good number of research and support projects such as: cancer, diabetes, kidneys, spinal cord injury — including millions to provide exoskeletons for our wounded warriors with spinal cord injuries.

This high-tech system provides for increased muscle use and aids our wounded servicemen and women to stand, walk and hug their loved ones.

The Eagles have also donated to diseases that affect children, such as; heart disease, the Memorial Foundation — which supports children of members who died while serving their country or at work.

All Eagle members and their families are automatically covered by this unprecedented safety net. The Foundation was created to help provide medical and educational benefits to these members’ children, according to Glover.

In addition to supporting our Grand Aerie charities, our local Aeries here in Utah have provided millions of dollars in research and support funds to our local needs. Among the many charities that Utah Eagles are passionate about are; the Huntsman Cancer institute, the Make-A-Wish foundation, Guide Dog for the Blind, the Odyssey House, the Ronald McDonald House, Wounded Warriors, Needy Kids Christmas, the University of Utah and others, Glover said.

Additional information about the Eagles can be found at www.foe.com.