Local effort to deliver donated dog and cat food to Houston

A mother-daughter-son team from Tooele are on their way to Houston to deliver 1,440 pounds of pet food to animal shelters in need.

The transport team includes Debbie Moline, her daughter Lacy Fors and her 3-year-old son Tony Tanner. They planned to leave for Houston today at noon. Fors is owner of Tooele’s Nigh-Time Donuts.

Autotech Tooele owner Brian Hall spearheaded the drive to collect dog and cat food to send to Houston.

He said he was contacted by a business associate who works for a company called Launch Leads that helps with business development.

“They asked me to see what I could do at my business to collect dog and cat food to add to what they were collecting from other businesses to send to Houston,” Hall said. “I think they figured I would add just six or seven bags.”

Instead, the Tooele business owner started to spread the word on Facebook page Tooele County 411 that he was collecting pet food or money to buy pet food to send to Houston.

By the end of Saturday he had collected 700 pounds. People donated another 700 pounds on Monday.

“I was able to fill up my pickup truck with nothing but dog food and cat food,” he said. “Many companies and individuals helped out — Albertsons, Holiday Oil and multiple private citizens. Autotech purchased the first 20 bags and Albertsons then added 10 bags. If people contributed money, we would take it down to Albertsons and buy more food.

“We came up with so much more food than we expected that we needed to find a driver to take it to Houston. That’s when Nigh-Time came to the rescue and volunteered to drive a truck down there,” Hall said. Launch Lead also is taking pet food to Houston, he added.

“The food is not going to individual pet owners, but to pet shelters and pets with no owners,” he said. “We figure families with pets will help their own animals. We want to help the animals with no owners.”

Fors said she and her mother will take turns driving straight to Houston, a trip that will take 24 hours to complete.

“We have a trailer, so we have room in the truck for one of us to sleep while the other drives,” Fors said.

Hall said he relishes giving back to the community.

“My family grew up here, and I like to give back to the community,” he said. “We’ll be watching to see where we can help out next.”