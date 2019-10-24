Local effort to organize help for county’s homeless continues

Talks now move to possible facilities for shelter-type program ♦

Following two open meetings, a local initiative to help homeless families and individuals in Tooele County is gaining momentum, according to Pastor Rock Ehrheart of the Mountain of Faith Lutheran Church in Tooele City.

Ehrheart orchestrated a “Homeless Summit” held Oct. 9 at the Tooele County Building in the auditorium. The summit featured guest speaker Carol Hollowell, executive director and founder of Switchpoint Community Resource Center in St. George.

The roughly 50 people who attended were invited by Tooele County Commissioner Kendall Thomas to the Tooele County Local Homeless Coordinating Committee meeting on Oct. 15 to continue the dialogue about help for the county’s homeless and economically disadvantaged people.

“There was a good turn out of 25 or 30 people at the meeting,” Ehrheart said. “Everybody committed to continue the process.”

The group wants to organize a nonprofit organization with a similar mission as Switchpoint, according to Ehrheart.

“I don’t know what that will look like for our county,” he said. “We have our own needs to meet here.”

Ehrheart said he was tasked with facilitating a meeting between the Tooele City mayor and the County Commissioners to discuss possible facilities for a shelter-type program.

“That meeting has been scheduled for October 28,” he said.

The domain name “TooeleHomelessCoaltion.org” has been reserved in anticipation of future progress towards a homeless assistance effort in Tooele County, according to Ehrheart.

“Our government groups and other agencies already involved with helping homeless people, like the Department of Workforce Services, Utah Connect, and Valley Behavioral Health all are committed to being involved with this,” Ehrheart said.

According to the 2017-2018 Annual Report on Poverty in Utah prepared by the Community Action Partnership of Utah, there are 4,339 people living in poverty in Tooele County, including 1,426 children. The report also said that 9.6% of the households in Tooele County receive help from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.