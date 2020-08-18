Local EMT and firefighter to receive national recognition

Thatcher serves EMS role in County, Stockton, Tooele Army Depot, and Mountain West Medical Center ♦

A Tooele County resident who works at Tooele Army Depot Fire won a National Emergency Medical Services Award for 2020.

Jonathan Thatcher, who currently lives in South Rim, will receive a national EMS award from the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians during their virtual general membership meeting in September.

Thatcher is the Tooele County EMS council chairman. He is currently a fireman and EMT at the Tooele Army Depot.

He also works part-time with Mountain West Medical Center as an EMT and is the assistant volunteer fire chief for the Stockton Fire Department.

Out of high school Thatcher joined the Army, after the Army he went to work for the Department of Defense, before landing his current job.

When asked what he does in his free time, Thatcher answered, “What free time,” and laughed.

During his extremely limited “free time” Thatcher enjoys the outdoors and hanging out with his friends.

He also enjoys his jeep.

Thatcher said that he was nominated for the award by one of his peers who he works with.

Each year, the nominees are reviewed by board members and then the board chooses the recipients.

“It’s a huge honor you know?” stated Thatcher. “Usually people back east win it a lot, because everything is set up back East.”