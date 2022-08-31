Local FBI employee arrested for child sexual abuse offenses

Robert Alexander Smith, a 65-year-old Federal Bureau of Investigation employee who lives in Stansbury Park, was recently arrested for four counts of sexual abuse of a child.

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office received a report on June 17 of a sex offense case involving several female children.

The complainant, who resides out of state, reported that she was approached by her 9-year-old daughter on June 8, who wanted to tell her something “very uncomfortable,” according to a probable cause statement written by the arresting officer.

The 9-year-old told her mother that she was sexually assaulted by “Uncle Bob” while at his home in Stansbury Park. She told her mother the assault had taken place approximately two years ago.

The mother then approached her 17-year-old step-daughter, her 24 year-old daughter, her 14 year-old step daughter, and her 12 year-old daughter and asked them if anything inappropriate had occurred between them and their uncle.

The woman reported that each daughter became emotional and started crying. She also reported that each daughter nodded their head yes when they were asked.

The woman reported that Smith was her father’s sister’s husband, making him her uncle and the great uncle to her daughters and step-daughters.

Due to the reports, forensic interviews were conducted with each child.

After interviews, where the four children described what had happened between them and their uncle, an investigation was conducted and Smith was arrested on Aug. 24 without incident. He was transported to the Tooele County Jail where he was booked on four counts of aggravated sex abuse of a child, first-degree felonies.

Smith’s specific employment with the FBI was not clear as of Tuesday morning.