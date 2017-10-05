Local fire agencies plan to host events for Fire Prevention Week

This Sunday kicks off Fire Prevention Week and local fire departments are marking the occasion by opening their doors to the community.

Tooele Army Depot will get a jump start on the awareness week with a fire prevention night on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is free and family-friendly, with the chance to meet local first responders and goodie bags for kids, as well as fire and safety information.

The North Tooele Fire District will hold an open house at its Stansbury Park station on Tuesday, Oct. 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors from the community will be treated to hot dogs, tours of the station and the chance to visit with NTFD firefighters.

There will be a bounce house and fire muster for kids attending the open house and firefighters will be on hand to teach families about fire prevention.

The Grantsville Volunteer Fire Department will host its open house on Wednesday, Oct. 11 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the fire station on Center Street. Attendees will be able to meet local firefighters and watch them perform a live fire demonstration. There will also be gift bags for children and hot dogs at the open house.

The Tooele City Fire Department will invite the public to its station at 90 N. Main St. for an open house Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be fire equipment demonstrations and information on fire safety and attendees will be offered free hot dogs, chips, cookies and drinks.

Fire Prevention Week is held in October to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire in 1871. The theme this year is “Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!” which encourages families to identify two exits in each room and a path to the outside of the house in case of a fire.