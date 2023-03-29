Local fire district may receive federal bipartisan infrastructure money to mitigate wildfire risk

North Tooele Fire District officials are eagerly waiting to hear if they will receive over $380,000 to help mitigate wildfire risk locally.

The money, which will be $381,250, comes from a federal government-funded program that will give away nearly $2 million in grant money.

Although the grant is not fully funded and the North Tooele Fire District hasn’t received any money yet, they are starting to make plans for what to do with the money.

The district relies heavily on grant money from local, state, and federal sources to operate.

On March 20, United States Agriculture Secretary, Tom Vilsack announced that the United States Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service will be investing $197 million in 100 project proposals benefiting 22 states and seven tribes as part of the Community Wildfire Defense Grant Program, a program intended to help at-risk local communities and tribes plan for and reduce the risk of wildfire.

Funded by President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the money will allow North Tooele firefighters to educate homeowners by providing assessments and mitigation recommendations, according to Jon Smith, public information officer at the North Tooele Fire District.

They will use the money to fund fire inspectors and data collectors who will study weather conditions and fuel for fires like trees and shrubs to directly provide the information to the homeowners.

“This grant will help us manage wildland fire,” Smith said. “We live in the Wildland Urban Interface where 90% of the residents in our community are literally right up against a wildland zone, so wildfire mitigation is imperative to a district such as the one we have.”

Smith isn’t quite sure when the department will receive the money.

The Forest Service will announce another round of funding later in 2023.