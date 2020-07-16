Local fire fighters plea for safe Pioneer Day

High temperatures, low humidity, bad combination for fireworks ♦

Local fire officials are warning residents of the county to practice firework safety for the upcoming July 24 holiday, due to high temperatures and low humidity.

State law allows fireworks from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 22 through the 25 to celebrate Pioneer Day, with fireworks allowed until midnight on July 24.

According to Jon Smith ,with the North Tooele Fire Department, this year, the July 24 will be “extra dry”.

“We are cautiously aware of the temperatures this year,” he said. “Before the Fourth of July we had rain, but now there is a lot of heat and dry grass. The fire danger is extremely high and humidity is low. Being aware is even more important than it was on the Fourth of July.”

Because of increased fire danger, Smith stated that it was important to follow all directions on fireworks, never set them off near flammable grass or debris, and stay on a level surface when lighting them.

“We of course love fireworks and we want everyone to celebrate,” Smith said. “We like for people to have a bucket of water handy or a hose running in case a firework doesn’t go off properly. Always put used fireworks in a bucket of water and leave them in the water overnight to soak, because they can still have hot embers in them. Just be safe. Be smart and be aware of what’s around you when you are setting them off.”

Local fire officials didn’t see many fires because of fireworks on the Fourth of July this year.

“We are very impressed by our fellow Utahns because there weren’t many fires in the state as well as in the county,” Smith said.

Tooele City Fire Chief Chris Shubert said that the Fourth was “mild”.

“The Fourth of July was milk,” he said. “We are thankful for that. We had a total of four calls. One call was related to discarding fireworks incorrectly. Our conditions have drastically changed in the past few weeks and so we are asking people to be extra careful.”

Residents can go to utahfireinfo.gov to see if fireworks are allowed in their area.

Smith said that with the increased fire danger, it is important for individuals to not be afraid to call the fire department if something goes wrong.

“Never be afraid to call the fire department for a concern for fire danger or if a fire has gotten out of control,” he said. “A lot of people don’t want to bother the fire department but we are happy to come out.”