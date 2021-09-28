Local flag football coach doesn’t plan on retiring anytime soon

A Tooele youth flag football coach has been volunteering for 13 years and he’s not ready to quit anytime soon.

Without coaching, Don Anderson said he wouldn’t know what to do.

Anderson began coaching when his son was eight years old.

“My oldest son is 21 now,” he said. “When he was eight, we went to a family reunion and we were playing some football with the cousins, and I threw a ball at him and he caught it with both hands, really good. So, I was like, ‘We have to get him into football.”’

Anderson put his son in both tackle football and flag football, but he enjoyed watching his son in flag football the most.

“The coach used him during his first year in flag football,” he said, “And he did really good, but I knew that I wanted to coach. I thought ‘I want to do this!”’

Don Anderson played a little bit of football at Grantsville High School during his teenage years, but he ultimately attributes his decision to coach to his son.

Since he began coaching, Anderson said has coached around 70 teams from ages five to 17.

“I would be lost without coaching,” he said.

Usually, Don Anderson only coaches two or three teams during the season but one year he coached six teams at once.

“Now, I am down to a couple teams and it’s a lot better,” he said.

Five years ago, Don Anderson began running the Tooele Flag Football League after it almost shut down.

“They were going to shut the league down, because the people running it were retiring and we thought there were too many kids who like to play that we couldn’t just let it shut down,” said Sheena Anderson, Don Anderson’s wife.

“Coaching and running the league is a little bit more stressful than just coaching,” she continued.

The Tooele NFL Flag Football League has 700 Kids who play each spring and 500 that play in the fall.

There are also 60 to 70 teams each season.

Don Anderson spends about six to 12 hours coaching each week.

He has also volunteered on the Tooele Ute Tackle football board for five years and coached for 13 years.

His favorite part about coaching is the kids.

“The best part of coaching for me is the kids,” Don Anderson said. “When I walk around town, or when I am at various events in our county and have kids that I have coached years previous or their parents say ‘Hey coach’, and give me a fist bump, handshake, or a hug, it just makes my day.”

Coaching the five and six-year-olds is the most fun, according to Sheena Anderson.

“The five and six-year-olds are probably where he got his gray hair from,” Sheena Anderson joked. “They’re so fun. Sometimes when he’s coaching them, he has to make sure they run the right way and make sure that they don’t run clear through the next field over during the game.”

“There have been a lot of good moments coaching,” Don Anderson said.

Don Anderson has taken his teams to several championships and won.

“The championships were very emotional,” he said.

Don Anderson also enjoys meeting new people and making friends while coaching.

“The kids I have coached, the parents I have had the pleasure of working with, the referees that have joined the league, and the coaches I have played against, have all had an impact on me in one way or another,” he said. “The majority of the kids and the parents I have created a bond with.”

In his free time, Don Anderson enjoys fixing up his new house, traveling with his family and friends to NFL games, making t-shirts, and playing with his two boxer dogs.

He plans to keep coaching as long as he can.

“I will keep coaching for as long as I can and as long as my wife lets me,” Don Anderson laughed.

Don Anderson would like to thank everyone who has supported him throughout his coaching journey.

“I would not be where I am today, coaching and running the flag football league at the same time without the ones that stand by me all day each and every Saturday, watching the fields so I am able to still coach each season,” he said. “Also, My family and my best friend, I owe a huge thank you to each of you.”