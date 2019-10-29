Local foundation recognized for suicide prevention efforts

The Life’s Worth Living Foundation was recognized by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Utah Area Public Affairs Council during an Oct. 23 luncheon at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in Salt Lake City.

Jon Gossett, president of the foundation, said he learned about the recognition in September in an email from Douglas Mortensen of the church’s communication department.

The foundation was invited to send six people to the luncheon.

“Suicide is no stranger to our Utah communities. It devastates families, friends, and entire neighborhoods. We salute you for acting in concerted ways to prevent youth suicides in the Tooele community,” wrote Craig C. Christensen, Randy D. Funk, and Walter F. Gonzalez, of the church’s Utah Area Presidency in a letter to the foundation.

The Life’s Worth Living Foundation was one of five community organizations recognized during the luncheon. Also recognized were East High Stash, Excellence in the Community, Utah Community Action, and Utah Youth Village.

With over 60% of students living beneath the poverty line, and as many as 20% of them in refugee status, East High School’s Leopard Stash, Boutique & Washroom provides opportunities for students to get food for their families, and provides clothing, showers and laundry facilities for those who are going without.

Excellence in Community brings free music to the people of Utah, while giving musicians the opportunity to perform all over the state. They presented over 120 free concerts in 2018.

Utah Community Action Program provides services for the homeless and resources for low income people.

Utah Youth Village is Utah’s largest not-for-profit provider of programs for children and families with challenges. It operates Alpine Academy in Tooele County, a residential treatment and family home for girls. Utah Youth Village also offers foster care programs for youth, and its in-home Family First program teaches parenting skills.

Life’s Worth Living Foundation is a Tooele County-based charitable organization. Founded in 2014, it provides suicide awareness, prevention and education. The foundation conducts suicide awareness and prevention trainings for community, school, religious leaders, and youth groups; operates support group meetings; holds an annual “It’s a Wonderful Life” festival; supports Hope Squads in schools; provides speakers for community organizations; hosts support activities for groups at risk of suicide; and provides financial support for families and scholarships for students.

The luncheon included prelude music by Marc Tharp and a welcome by Michael Bourne, chairman of the church’s Salt Lake Area Public Affairs Council.

A representative of each organization spoke briefly, describing their organization’s work.

Elder Walter F. Gonzalez, second counselor in the church’s Utah Area Presidency, was the concluding speaker for the program.

“Utah is full of good people doing good things. Keep doing them,” he said.