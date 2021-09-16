Local groups come together to host Day of Recovery event

Several local groups will hold a National Recovery Day event at the Tooele City Park on Sept 25.

The day will be hosted mainly by Young People in Recovery Tooele Chapter, a nation-wide group aimed to help youth and young adults with substance abuse problems.

“Young People in Recovery Tooele Chapter is honored to observe National Recovery Day on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, with a 5K fun run and walk, kids’ activities, food trucks, and a recovery resource fair featuring community partners who provide resources and support for those in recovery or substance use disorder,” said Adam Baxter, lead of Young People in Recovery.

The celebration theme this year is “the opposite of addiction is connection.”

“The theme focuses on the importance of community in the recovery process,” Baxter explained. “The organizations who will be participating will provide resources and help in educating the community about substance use disorder and what we, as friends, family, and neighbors can do to support those in recovery.”

The day will begin at 9 a.m. at the park with the 5K run and walk. Those interested in participating can register in advance at raceentry.com or at recoveryday.org and by clicking on the “Tooele” tab. Registration will also be available on site beginning at 8:00 a.m.

After the race, kids’ activities, food trucks, and the recovery resource fair with different booths to walk through will be at the park until 4 p.m.

“We invite the entire community to participate in the event, to learn more about recovery and substance use disorder, and learn more about harm reduction practices that are proven to create a more successful recovery environment and in turn, a healthier community,” Baxter said.

The entire community is invited to participate in the National Day of Recovery.

“We’d love to have community members of all ages and from all walks of life participate in this important event,” said Jennifer Peatross, marketing lead for the Tooele Rural Opioid HealthCare Consortium, a sponsor of the event. “Young People in Recovery is a critical partner in our efforts to provide education throughout the community. They represent an active and supportive recovery community in Tooele County.”

This will be the third time this event has taken place in Tooele County.

Recovery Day events are being held across the country this year. Tooele’s event will be one of seven events taking place in Utah.

“Utah’s Recovery Month celebrations highlight four dimensions that support a life in recovery from substance use disorders — health, home, community, and purpose,” said Baxter. “We concentrate on the theme ‘recovery is for everyone.’”

Young People in Recovery wants to end the stigma of substance abuse by educating community members and creating connections with others.

“It is important to acknowledge that substance use disorder can affect anyone, anywhere,” Baxter said. “Being aware of how we can support those who may need help with addiction, being more understanding of the disorder, and knowing what to do if you suspect an overdose can make all the difference. By creating a connection with others through activities such as this, we can reduce the stigma that surrounds substance use disorder and in turn, help others be more successful in overcoming addiction.”

Recovery Day allows those struggling with addiction or those in recovery to know that there is hope, according to the Utah Support Advocates for Recovery Awareness.

“Recovery Day celebration supports and empowers individuals in recovery and recognizes the contribution of family members, service providers, and allies who come together to raise awareness that together, we can recover from addiction by creating hope, healing, and health through many pathways,” Baxter read from USARA’s website.

The Tooele City Park is located on the corner of 200 West and Vine Street.

For more information about the event, please visit recoveryday.org