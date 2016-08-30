Local health department raises the bar on tobacco education

A local project to decrease illegal sales of tobacco to youth received national recognition last year, according to Tooele County Health Department.

In 2013, while reviewing department procedures for enforcing legal sales of tobacco, staff members found a need to offer a tobacco handlers class on a more flexible basis. The class is a requirement for retailers to receive their tobacco handlers permit, said Hilary Makris, tobacco prevention specialist for the county.

“It was a quality improvement project to see if there was something we could fix on our end to see if we could decrease the number of people [selling tobacco illegally],” she said.

Makris added, “Basically what they found was that having the class once a month didn’t really work for everyone’s schedule, so now we offer it online. We actually don’t do any classes in person anymore, we only do it online and then they bring their paperwork and stuff in here to get their permit.”

By September 2014 after 11 months of offering the class online, 74 percent of tobacco clerks in Tooele County were permitted. Previously in October 2013, only 42.5 percent were permitted, according to a report done on the project.

“Staff recognized the need to improve tobacco compliance check pass rates and identified that clerks who possess a valid permit were less likely to sell tobacco products to minors,” the report states.

Quality improvement coordinator Matt LaFrance published the report in July 2015, receiving national attention. In March 2016, the Public Health Quality Improvement Exchange posted a video about the project on their website, according to Tooele County Health Department’s annual report for 2015.

The Public Health Quality Improvement Exchange is an online community designed to share information about quality improvement in public health efforts by governments throughout the country, according to phqix.org.

In addition to enforcing legal sales of traditional tobacco products, the health department also enforced regulations on e-liquid manufacture and sale in Tooele County last year. Department staff made 95 tobacco compliance checks in total last year, its annual report states.

Tooele County’s Health Regulation #18, passed in 2014, includes specific rules for how e-liquid must be manufactured, packaged and labeled for retail sale. It also limits how much nicotine e-liquid can contain and forbids retailers from selling e-cigarettes and related products to anyone under 19.

However, the regulation may be affected by the federal Food and Drug Administration’s new regulations on e-liquid, which came out last month.

“We’re in the process of deciding if we’re going to retire it [Health Regulation #18],” Makris said. “The reason we had that bill was because no one was regulating any manufacturing. We were waiting for the FDA to kind of take over but we didn’t know when that would be; if it would be months or years.”

Aside from enforcement, Tooele County Health Department also advocated for health by helping Mountain West Medical Center become a smoke-free campus in November 2015. It also organized a youth celebration of Kick Butts Day, helped eight local businesses adopt new tobacco policies, had 86 people register on the tobacco quit line and enrolled 10 youth in a tobacco cessation class, according to the annual report.

Tooele County School District and the local court system refer students to the tobacco cessation class. The program costs $30 and includes four classes that explain tobacco’s harmful effects in depth and offers alternative ways for students to deal with stress, Makris said.

“It’s a really good class,” she said. “It’s evidence-based and a statewide program used by most health departments.”

Anyone can register on the tobacco quit line, 1-800-QUIT-NOW, Makris added. The hotline allows people to talk with a counselor over the phone.