Local herbalist opens health and nutrition store

After winning a battle with cancer, Tooele City resident Melanie Skelton decided the disease would never touch her or her family again.

Skelton started growing her own fruits and vegetables in her garden in effort to eat healthy, natural foods. She studied the health effects of herbs and planted calendula, comfrey and chickweed in her backyard garden alongside her produce.

What was a hobby has become a thriving home business for Skelton. And now she’s taken that business to the next level with opening a store on Tooele City Main Street on Nov. 1.

Skelton has been making infusions, tinctures, teas, balms, lotions, and serums from herbs grown in her garden for 22 years.

Originally, her aim was to make safe, natural products for her and her family. She shared her homegrown skin care products with neighbors and friends. The products grew to become her own line of creations called SkinTastic creations.

One of the first products she made at home for her family was a skin lotion that included an infusion of her backyard grown herbs.

“After my cancer, I was more aware of the stuff we put on our skin,” Skelton said. “Most commercial products have a lot of petroleum in them that isn’t good for skin. It kind of coats the skin instead of nourishing it.”

Skelton’s herb infused lotion worked wonders on her daughter’s eczema, she said.

Another early product that Skelton whipped up in her home kitchen was natural soap.

She takes a mixture of natural oils like coconut, palm, olive and avocado and mixes them with a small amount of lye to create a reaction that makes glycerin, a substance that nourishes the skin and attracts moisture. Skelton then adds her own combination of essential oils and natural colors to make a homegrown bar of soap.

For several years, Skelton marketed her products at boutiques, farmer’s markets and craft fairs, along with the internet. The process of production, marketing, and storage has consumed four rooms of her house.

Next week Skelton is moving the business out of her house.

She is setting up a storefront, named “Melanie’s Health and Nutrition,” in Tooele City, just one door south of the UPS store at 768 N. Main Street.

The store will carry Melanie’s natural homegrown, made in Tooele, products, including lotions, soap, herbal facial serum, balms, bath bombs, natural deodorants, laundry soap, facial scrub, and foot scrub.

Along with her own products, Melanie’s Health and Nutrition will carry herbal products by Dr. Christopher and Dr. Mercola.

Skelton will also stock bulk herbs, homeopathies, herbal teas, and three brands of essential oils.

Originally a self-studied herbalist, Skelton is now a master herbalist, certified through Dr. Christopher’s School of Natural Healing. She will be available at the store for consultation.

Melanie’s Health and Nutrition will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Nov. 1 at noon. On Nov. 4 the store will host Merry Lycett Harrison, a certified clinical herbalist. Harrison is the creator of “Thrive Tonic” and the founder of Millcreek Herbs.

Store hours for Melanie’s Health and Nutrition are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.