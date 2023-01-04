Local high school athletes commit to colleges around country 

As high school student athletes see the senior year winding down, many have already made plans for the next step in their playing careers. The Transcript Bulletin will periodically run a list of the players who have signed letters of intent to play for colleges in Utah, and around the country.

Here is the latest:

Stansbury High multi-sport athlete Trent Jones opts to play baseball for a Washington college

Stallions senior Trent Jones recently signed a letter of intent to play baseball for Centralia College in Centralia, Washington. Jones, who plays both baseball and football at Stansbury, will finish his high school playing career this spring as he plays his last season of baseball.

Another Stallions baseball player commits to play collegiately in Oregon

The Stansbury Stallions are going to lose the services of another one of their baseball players, as senior Brandon Bastian has signed a letter of intent to play ball for Chemeketa Community College in Salem, Oregon. Bastian, who plays at first base and as pitcher for the Stallions, will also play his final season of high school baseball in the spring of 2023.

Bastian plans to study business administration while at Chemeketa Community College.

“He has worked really hard to get to this level,” his mother Jennifer said.

Stansbury softball player intends to play for a Massachusetts college

Kaitlyn Hicks has committed to continue her athletic career at Anna Maria College in Paxton, Massachusetts, according to Stansbury High’s athletic department. Hicks, a senior who pitches and plays third base for the Stallions’ softball team, plans to study forensic science when she attends in the fall.

Hicks will finish her senior year and final season of softball in the upcoming spring.

“She’s been playing softball since she was six years old,” her father Marc said. “So this has been a long-time dream of hers.”

Grantsville golfer set to play for Virginia college in 2023

Grantsville Cowboys senior Ben Daybell will continue his golf-playing career after graduating when he attends Southern Virginia University in the fall. Daybell recently signed a letter of intent to play for the Bena Vista, Virginia-based school and will finish his final season with the Cowboys this spring.

The Transcript will continue giving updates on high school athlete college signings as they become available.