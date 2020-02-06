Local Hope Squads want to end mental health’s negative stigma

Feb. 12 is statewide ‘Day of Hope’ to bring everyone together ♦

Hope Squad members want “Day of Hope” to end negative stigma associated with seeking mental health help.

On Dec. 3 , 2019, the Tooele County Commission declared Feb. 12, 2020, to be a “Day of Hope.”

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert also signed a proclamation stating that the state should celebrate hope, according to Toni Broadhead, Stansbury High School’s Hope Squad advisor.

“Day of Hope is about bringing those who have no hope together,” said Bailey Cook, a Stansbury High Hope Squad member. Hope Squad members are trained in suicide prevention and help educate on suicide awareness and prevention in schools and the community.

On Feb.12, students and staff at Stansbury and Tooele High schools, as well as community residents, are encouraged to wear yellow and tie yellow ribbons around the county. Stansbury High School will have a dance that night, along with a fundraiser for Ashton Shepherd — a member of Stansbury’s Hope Squad who was recently injured in a car accident.

“We are really excited for the yellow out on that day,” Broadhead said. “Day of Hope is about the whole community. It’s about everyone. This is a day to help people who are struggling with mental health. We want to take away the bad stigma.”

The Stansbury Hope Squad also participates in many other events during the year. In April, it takes part in the Walk to Wendover with the Life’s Worth Living Foundation, and for the past two years, it has hosted a 10-mile walk around the Stansbury High School track, which also occurs in April.

Broadhead and the Hope Squad’s 28 members want everyone to know that it’s OK to seek treatment for mental health issues.

“The average person goes through depressions at least six times throughout their life,” Broadhead said. “Suicide is the second leading cause of death in people ages 10-17 years old.”

Broadhead also wants residents to know how proud she is of the Hope Squad and how they have come together to make Feb. 12 a Day of Hope.

“There is no competition between the different schools with Hope Squad,” she said. “We all come together as one. We just teach these kids self-care. It’s their job to keep their eyes and ears open.”